Why was Twitch streamer iiTzTimmy banned from Valorant?

Valorant Twitch streamer iiTzTimmy was recently handed a temporary ban for around an hour while he was streaming.

He was in Immortal One and grinding competitive to reach the Radiant rank in Valorant. However, a temporary ban caused a disruption in his route to reach the Radiant rank. After 17 hours of continuous streaming, iiTzTimmy was logged out of the game and notified of the ban.

Soon after that, he reached out to a Valorant developer regarding the issue concerning the ban. iiTzTimmy informed fans that he had already been warned by a developer about the ban for smurfing, but it was expected to take place after the stream was over.

Twitch streamer iiTzTimmy faces disruption on his road to Radiant with a temporary ban in Valorant

Earlier this month, on November 4, Riot Games notified fans on Twitter about an upcoming ban wave to eliminate smurfs in Valorant. Smurfing has been a major issue in competitive ranked games and developers have initiated it to deal with the issue.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT As part of our effort to combat smurfs in the VALORANT Competitive queue, we recently initiated a ban wave on accounts that were compromised and/or violated our Terms of Service. Not sure if that includes you? Read our Terms of Service here: riot.com/3bGobib As part of our effort to combat smurfs in the VALORANT Competitive queue, we recently initiated a ban wave on accounts that were compromised and/or violated our Terms of Service. Not sure if that includes you? Read our Terms of Service here: riot.com/3bGobib

This was the case with iiTzTimmy, as he reveled during his stream on Twitch. He said:

“I got banned for smurfing, unfortunately."

Later in the stream, elaborating on the entire incident and how his agency would deal with the Riot Games regarding the matter, he said:

"I was messaging a dev this morning and they said that my account isn't going to get banned because of the whole streaming thing. I'm talking to my agency because they said that I shouldn’t get banned, I should be able to finish this marathon. It isn’t cheating...The whole challenge from Iron to Radiant is a little grey area. You know the whole smurfing…it’s in a really weird area. My agency will be talking to Riot now so I just have to wait."

Around an hour later, iiTzTimmy got his Valorant account back as the ban was lifted. Moreover, his last match, during which he was banned and removed in the middle of the game, was not recorded in match history. Now that he is back to grinding through the game, fans are expecting him to reach the Radiant rank soon.

