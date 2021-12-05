“NA is f**king going home,” Shroud on Team Liquids' dominance over Sentinels in Valorant Champions 2021

Micheal “Shroud” Grzesiek greatest reactions was seen during Sentinels versus Team Liquid in Valorant Champions 2021, where the streamer got excited to see the North American giants get dominated.

The Canadian streamer has also reacted to various things and has been sharing his experience with Valorant Champions 2021 recently.

Shroud gave some of his comments regarding Team Liquid and Sentinels' performance in Valorant Champions 2021 and this article will cover what happened at the time.

Shroud’s reaction on Team Liquid versus Sentinels' match in Valorant Champions 2021

Valorant fans all over the world witnessed one of the greatest matches in the history of Valorant Champions, where both European and North American giants faced off against each other. The match started getting interesting once Team Liquid managed to win the first map of their match against Sentinels.

The first few rounds for Team Liquid looked dire, however, with time the entire team came back harder. During this time former CS professional, Scream, cleanly pulled off a three-kills comeback, that made Shroud believe Sentinels might take the win. During the heat of the moment, this is what Shroud jokingly said:

“NA is f**king going home, baby!”

It was natural to react that way, since the comeback from Team Liquid sure gave rise to the hopes of a lot of fans who battled against the odds.

As the entire match came to an end with Team Liquid winning against Sentinels, Shroud also shared his opinion on the current roster of Sentinels:

"One, they are not gonna win. Two, they are changing their roster.”

Shroud's passion and humor for the game reflected through his words, making the conversation with his friends a bit more fun.

Micheal “Shroud” Grzesiek is no stranger to the world gaming community, including Valorant, for his contribution to various games. Especially for CS: GO, when he spent his time with Cloud9.

After leaving the CS esports scene, Shroud's career as a Twitch-exclusive streamer began to bloom. Shroud is seen as the forefather of the Valorant community for his exceptional skills and livestreams when the game was in its initial stages.

