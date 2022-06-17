"I've been deada** out of content"- Ludwig explains why he's taking a break from streaming

YouTube Gaming livestreamer Ludwig surprised his fans earlier today by announcing that he would not be streaming for a week. The content creator has been producing content daily ever since he switched from Twitch to YouTube Gaming earlier this year.

According to the streamer, one of the biggest reasons for the break is due to the fact that he's having trouble coming up with ideas for new content:

"Honestly, I'm looking forward to it. I feel like I've been deada** out of content."

Ludwig explains why he's taking a week off from livestreaming

Earlier this week, the former Twitch streamer got on a call with One True King co-founding member Matthew "Mizkif." This was one of the first instances when Ahgren mentioned that he was out of content ideas and resorted to using his kitten to get clicks and views from fans.

A few days later, Ludwig confirmed that he would be taking some time off to gather his thoughts. He hopes to come back with new ideas for content:

"So, I feel like a week off from streaming, I'll be able to mull over some good stream ideas."

He also talked about his usual schedule, that involved browsing through old YouTube videos:

"Because right now I wake up, I have like, usually like a few meetings in the morning and then after the meetings, I just sit there for two hours like this. I deada** do this almost every single day."

The former Twitch streamer demonstrated by opening his YouTube and Twitch feeds:

"I just pull up my YouTube, and I go, 'Okay, what did I do a few months ago that really popped off?' And I'll scroll through my own YouTube channel, and then I go through my Twitch following."

Ludwig then spoke about various popular Twitch personalities like Tyler1, TrainwrecksTV, and Tarik and the type of content they've been broadcasting on their respective channels:

"And I'm like, okay, what are people doing on Twitch? And the answer is, the same s**t they've been doing for the past 12 months! Tarik's watching people play Valorant instead of playing himself. Hasan's watching people make videos rather than making it himself. Trainwreck is gambling more money than anyone should have in a lifetime. Tyler's playing League of Legends, Shroud's playing a game that no one's going to play except for him."

Fans react to Ludwig's announcement

Several fans sympathized with the Los Angeles native's announcement and hoped that he would find fresh ideas for upcoming streams.

Fans reacting to the streamer's announcement (Image via Ludwin Clips/YouTube)

Some viewers also joked about the YouTube Gaming streamer getting another cat that he could use for new content. Fans can expect Ludwig to make a comeback on Friday, June 24, 2022 after a week-long break.

