Watch: Mizkif calls out Ludwig for click-baiting his kitten

YouTube Gaming star Ludwig got on a call with Twitch sensation Matthew "Mizkif" during a recent livestream.

While they were at it, Mizkif wanted to know if the YouTuber had planned anything special for the day. The latter replied by saying that he is completely out of content ideas and relies on other content creators to collaborate with him.

After some back-and-forth amongst the streaming duo, Mizkif went on to call out Ludwig for using his cat for baiting clicks and was surprised to see how it ended up working for the YouTube content creator.

Mizkif looks at Ludwig's latest YouTube video and calls out for click-baiting his cat

The YouTube Gaming streamer's kitten has become a regular feature of his broadcasts ever since he first introduced the newest member of the family.

During a recent livestream earlier this week, Mizkif joined Lud's stream, and the duo began talking about content ideas. Mizkif asked the YouTuber if he had anything planned out for the day, and the latter replied by saying:

"I'm out of content! I need to hang out with someone, Miz. I got nothing here. My only shows that are successful is Bros vs. Bros, Bros vs. Pros and I got a new cat, by the way."

Mizkif instantly noticed Ludwig's stream title and said:

"Yeah, dude, your title's, 'Haha, you thought I couldn't be here, I am,' like, that tells me you have absolutely nothing to do."

The Los Angeles native asked Mizkif to take a look at his latest YouTube video. Mizkif burst out laughing after noticing the video titled "CAT" and went on to question the YouTuber's choice to bait his audience by using his cute cat.

Ludwig replied by stating that his attempt to click-bait worked as the video had close to 600k views within 16 hours:

"I'm not even trying. It's a two of ten; 600k views in 16 hours, I mean, that's going to hit a million views. It's a Reddit recap, and my cat's not even in it."

Mizkif continued to laugh at the 26-year-old gamer's antics and was amazed to see how it ended up working for him.

Fans react to the YouTuber getting called out for using his cat for click-baiting

Fans really loved Mizkif coming to the former Twitch streamer's broadcast. Some fans did not realize that they had been click-baited by the content creator.

Ahgren is one of the most recognizable figures in the streaming community. His popularity blasted off after he popularized the subathon style of streams back when he used to stream on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform.

