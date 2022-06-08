“What is wrong with this guy?” – Ludwig reacts to MrBeast’s Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory video and recalls experience working with latter

YouTube Gaming streamer Ludwig watched MrBeast's latest video of the latter recreating the real-life version of Will Wonka's Chocolate Factory.

MrBeast premiered the Chocolate Factory video earlier this week (on June 5), and, as expected, it became one of the most trending videos on the video-sharing platform.

Three days after its upload, the Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory video has garnered more than 49 million views.

MrBeast @MrBeast This video took months to make and obviously millions of dollars, I’m so glad it’s doing well This video took months to make and obviously millions of dollars, I’m so glad it’s doing well 😂❤️ https://t.co/IeMliv848g

Ludwig decided to watch the viral MrBeast video during a recent livestream and was left shocked after seeing the beautiful and true-to-life Willy Wonka's factory set. With his mouth ajar, the former Twitch streamer exclaimed by stating:

"What is wrong with this guy?"

Ludwig reacts to MrBeast's Chocolate Factory video and talks about working with him

The Los Angeles native watched and reacted to various YouTube videos suggested to him by his loyal fans. One such clip that he viewed during a recent livestream was MrBeast's video titled I Built Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory!

Right off the bat, the online star was highly impressed after seeing the first look at the chocolate factory set. He continued to express his bedazzlement by mentioning:

"What the f**k is wrong with this; like, what, what happened to this guy to make him like this? What's wrong? He's just a psychopath! What do you mean what's wrong?"

Fans took the streamer's impression the wrong way and questioned his stance. Ludwig then clarified:

"Are you dissing him? I'm not dissing him! I just think he's a psychopath in the nicest way possible."

The 26-year-old recalled working with MrBeast in the past when the latter called him live on stream and said that he would soon be sending him a private jet to pick him up and fly him to be in MrBeast's upcoming video project:

"So, he flew me out on a private jet to be in his video. He scrapped the video. Chat, he probably spent half a million dollars on the video. Like, he probably spent half a million. Straight up, and he just scrapped it!"

He then speculated on the amount of money MrBeast would've spent on the production to make the IRL version of Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory:

"This video probably cost millions of dollars. Look at it! He built a chocolate factory. He literally goes, 'Umm, I think it'd be kind of funny if we built an entire chocolate factory,' and then just does it. What do you mean? That's crazy!"

The content creator continued watching the video with his fans.

Fans react to Ludwig's opinions on MrBeast

The clip featured more than 160 fans reacting to the streamer's take on the YouTube comments section. Several fans agreed with the streamer calling MrBeast a "psychopath."

Fans provide their take 1/2 (Image via Ludwin Clips/YouTube)

A few claimed that MrBeast's latest video was part of a marketing campaign to increase brand awareness for his signature MrBeast Feastables Bars.

Fans provide their take 2/2 (Image via Ludwin Clips/YouTube)

MrBeast is easily at the pinnacle of his online and YouTube career and is inching closer every day to the 100 million subscriber mark. He currently has 96.5 million subscribers with a mind-boggling 15 billion channel views.

