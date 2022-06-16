“I think this is f***ing disgusting”- xQc responds to HasanAbi’s controversial take on the former’s streamer tier list

Twitch sensation Felix "xQc" received some negative attention from certain content creators and streamers after ranking Twitch personalities on his final streamer tier list.

Political commentator HasanAbi took to Discord to express his disapproval of the streamer list and went on to call out the French-Canadian livestreamer in a series of controversial messages. Hasan said:

"I'm sorry, he's (xQc) just never been a good person to me and idc (I don't care). Also, Asmon farmed the Johnny Depp trial harder. Get f***ked."

Felix read the message to his fans and responded to HasanAbi's take:

"I don't like the language here. I think this is f***ing disgusting."

xQc does not approve of HasanAbi's response to his streamer tier list

On June 15, Felix decided to make a final tier list, ranking various prominent streaming figures and personalities on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform.

The former Overwatch pro placed himself in the "(S) tier - Face of Twitch" category along with Asmongold, Tyler1, and Summit1G. Content creators like HasanAbi, TrainwrecksTV, Myth, and Pokimane were placed in the "B" category of the list.

Due to the subjective nature of the list, not everyone would agree with Felix's take. HasanAbi was one of the vocal personalities who expressed his disapproval of the list after the latter placed him in the "B" category.

Following the initial reaction in which he called Hasan's take "disgusting," xQc continued by saying that it seemed like Hasan was trying to project his thoughts. Felix also mentioned that he did not appreciate the personal attacks from the political commentator:

"Guys, I don't want to take attacks. Guys, I don't want to take personal attacks, okay? I'll refrain to, but the reality is, I think this is just pure projection. I feel like, calling people out for doing a piece of content, calling it 'Farming it,' and then comparing d**k size on the rate of farming, I think is just his perspective of what he would've done and why he does things."

Felix felt that he had a rather level-headed response to Hasan's opinions:

"I think this is a level-headed take that I'm having right now. I think this is level-headed. I actually think this is pure projection. I think this is how he sees events and trending world news or things. He sees it as he has to 'farm it.'"

The streamer also responded to Hasan's accusation that he was "out farmed" by Asmongold. He elaborated that there were times when he just wasn't interested in certain parts of the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial. He also mentioned that his intention was only to watch the parts that he found engaging, and he wasn't interested in using the trial to gain clout.

Fans react to xQc's response to HasanAbi's Discord messages

The streamer's clip was the top post on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with more than 780 fans present in the comment section. Redditors began speculating that the thread would get deleted soon due to its controversial nature:

Some fans were amused to see how offended HasanAbi was:

Several fans agreed with xQc's take:

Interestingly, before making the streamer tier list, Felix predicted that people would not respond well to the list and briefly mentioned a previous incident where he got a lot of hate in the form of Reddit posts and direct messages.

