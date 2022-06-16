Watch: TrainwrecksTV gets mad in xQc’s Twitch chat after latter places him in the same tier as Erobb221

Twitch sensation Felix "xQc" stirred up controversy in the streaming community after he ranked various popular Twitch streamers and content creators on a streamer tier list.

Twitch content creators like HasanAbi and TrainwrecksTV did not appreciate being placed in the "B" category by the French-Canadian streamer. TrainwrecksTV was present in Felix's Twitch chat during a recent livestream, and he demanded to know why the latter placed him in the same category as Eric "Erobb221."

Trainwrecks was spamming the following message in xQc's chat room, fishing for a response:

"The real question is, why am I on the same level as Erobb OMEGALUL (Twitch laughing emoticon)."

xQc responds to TrainwrecksTV asking why he was placed in the same tier as Erobb221 on the streamer tier list

The former Overwatch pro's streamer tier list has taken the streaming world by storm, with several prominent Twitch personalities responding to it. Political commentator and content creator HasanAbi was one of the more vocal personalities who took to Discord to express his disapproval of the streamer tier list.

During a recent stream, Felix noticed TrainwrecksTV spamming some messages in his Twitch chat. xQc opened the gambling streamer's Twitch chat profile and saw that he had constantly been demanding to know why he was placed in the same tier as Erobb221.

The 26-year-old gamer did not hold back and answered Trainwrecks' question:

"Okay, Train, Train, Train, why are you malding (Twitch slang for getting mad) about this? Motherf**ker, you put the same gif on the upper left of your f***ing screen while you are slouching your f***ing chair with your c*ck out, literally, for like a whole 20 hours. Back-to-back."

(Timestamp: 01:36:13)

Felix then asked Trainwrecks if he seriously expected to be placed in the top category of his tier list:

"You expect to be f***ing S+? It's the same gif! At least there's a new gif! Okay, that's it. That's it. It's the small things that add up sometimes, not the big stuff."

The Twitch star then smirked and continued reacting to posts on Reddit.

Fans react to the streamer's response

As expected, a clip of Felix made an appearance on the streamer-focused subreddit, r/LivestreamFail. Several fans agreed with the streamer's take and praised Erobb221's recent content.

Some Redditors began comparing Erobb221's content with TrainwreckTV's and put the former on a higher pedestal:

xQc is a Twitch icon, and he currently happens to be the most popular English-speaking content creator on the platform. He has more than 10 million followers and averages a concurrent viewership of 77k fans per stream.

