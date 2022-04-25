Erobb221 breaks his keyboard while playing Minecraft with Zoil

Twitch streamer Eric "Erobb221" had a rather hilarious incident occur during his recent livestream. Erobb dedicated his entire broadcast to playing the immensely popular sandbox game Minecraft with fellow content creator Zoil.

During the final moments of his livestream, the Twitch content creator tried to kill a boss called the Ender Dragon but somehow ended up dying in-game in the most unexpected way.

After he was killed by another person in-game, Erobb221 became enraged and broke his keyboard, following which he rage quit the livestream.

Erobb221 fails to kill Ender Dragon in Minecraft and dies in the most hilarious way in-game

Twitch streamer Erobb221 hosted his daily livestream on April 25, 2022 and played Minecraft during most of his broadcast. He was joined by his friend Zoil, who is a popular British content creator.

During the final moments of his six-hour-long livestream, the Missouri native wanted to end the stream by killing the Ender Dragon in Minecraft but was unable to do so.

(VOD for the clip begins at 06:04:58)

He struggled to find an optimal way to get to the end-game boss. After Zoil was killed by the Endermen that were roaming around the boss room, Erobb was lost and did not know how to proceed.

He expressed his confusion by saying:

"I'm going to die too. I can't hit it! What do I do? If I hit it, I am going to blow up! Zoil, what do I do? Help!"

Zoil tried to help his friend by telling him to put water on the blocks so that Erobb could safely find a way down:

"Pre-place the water and then do it. Pre-place the water, mind down and then..."

Erobb was still confused and tried to place the water on the edge of the blocks. He then said:

"Huh? No, it's going to blow up and kill me, dog! It's pushing me off! I can't! Shut up!"

Zoil suggested that he do the following:

"Dude, don't place [the water] there. Place it below you. You are so dumb. Don't go close to it."

Erobb got frustrated after he failed to place the water in the correct place. He then shouted and said:

"I can't do nothing else, dude. What do you want me to do? Tell me! I would do it. Tell me."

Zoil gave up trying to help his streamer friend. Erobb221 tried to take things into his own hands and found a way to progress. He placed the water in the perfect spot and got down safely.

Zoil told Erobb to eat food so that he could regain his lost health. The British streamer then said:

"Dude, if you somehow die now, you're f***ing trolling. Just kill [the Ender Dragon]!"

Then out of nowhere, another player named LimeDaily started to attack the Twitch streamer from behind. Erobb was confused and said:

"What is hitting me? How did LimeDaily get in?"

The 26-year-old content creator hilariously died after taking all the necessary precautions beforehand. After dying in-game in the most unexpected way, Erobb221 started to lose it and broke his keyboard.

He instantly quit the game and took a look at the damage he had done. He stopped streaming a minute later.

Fans react to Erobb221 raging and breaking his keyboard while playing Minecraft

Fans on Reddit pointed out that LimeDaily's antics were evident, but Erobb somehow didn't observe it:

Other reactions went along these lines:

Erobb began his livestreaming career back in February 2017. Since then, he has gone on to become a popular streamer who currently has 372k followers and garners a viewership of more than 4,000 people per stream.

