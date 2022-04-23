"Texas is too big": Erobb reacts to being declared the ugliest man in Texas

On stream, Eric "Erobb" Robbins was asked to search for the ugliest man in Texas on Google Images. To his surprise, the top search result was himself.

His image came from a Reddit post on the streamer's subreddit, r/Emoney. His fans are known to pull pranks and make jokes at his expense, especially focusing on his appearance. The streamer disagreed with the claim, saying the odds that he's the ugliest man in Texas are slim.

"There's zero chance, Texas is too big."

Erobb declared the ugliest man in Texas by fans

In a now-deleted VOD, Erobb was told he was the ugliest man in the state of Texas. Prompted to search Google Images, the streamer was in disbelief when seeing a picture of him was the top search result.

This was a prank by a handful of his viewers on his subreddit, r/Emoney, that got the photo of the streamer to the top of the Google Image results. His fanbase is known for its frequent memes at the streamer's expense, especially ones targeting his appearance. A joke like this is to be expected.

This joke was a long time in the making, as the original post was made six months prior to the streamer looking it up on stream.

Before searching Google Images, the streamer said there was "zero chance" he was the ugliest man in Texas. After seeing the results, he sat there in silence for a moment. Afterward, he decided not to push his luck any further by broadening the search to the ugliest man in the entire country.

"I'm not doing the United States."

Erobb is known for having this sort of relationship with his viewers. While it's not known if he takes these kinds of jokes too seriously, it has been ingrained in his fanbase's community. Hopefully, the fans are laughing with the streamer instead of at him.

Audience reacts to "the ugliest man in Texas"

Fans of the streamer on the subreddit r/LiveStreamFail reacted to the clip, adding to the joke in various ways.

Those responsible for the joke on the r/Emoney subreddit reacted to their successful attempt to get the streamer to look up the image.

There aren't many communities on Twitch quite like Erobb's. They are constantly mocking the streamer in seemingly mean-spirited ways. Fortunately, it appears to be one big joke that he is in on.

