"So annoying": Erobb221 shares dislike for wearing masks, jokes about not wearing them if he worked

Erobb221 recently 'revealed' his stance on wearing a mask during the pandemic. He joked that he could not get on board with the idea of wearing a mask for long hours, especially since it was so uncomfortable.

While most government mandates state that masks are compulsory in all public places, especially airports, malls, and the like, Erobb explained that he could not wrap his head around the idea of wearing a mask for 8 hours in the airport.

"I was at the airport for eight hours the other day, wearing a mask for that long is so annoying."

Erobb221 jokes about how wearing masks is very annoying

Ever since the pandemic, one of the most common complaints has been about how uncomfortable it is to wear masks. However, it is mandatory to wear them regardless, as has been reiterated by government mandates across countries.

Erobb, during a recent stream, joked about how he thought wearing a mask was extremely annoying, and he could never get on board with the idea of wearing one for prolonged periods.

"Hate that sh*t. If I was working a job, oh my god, that would be so annoying. I don't know how you do it. I wouldn;'t wear it, to be honest. I'd take it off."

Fans of Erobb221 kept warning him on his Twitch chat that he would get canceled for saying things like that, but the streamer made it clear at the end that he was only joking.

This elicited quite a few reactions from people on Reddit, many of whom kept referring to him as a conspiracy theorist.

Three years into the pandemic, the world is still divided about the importance of a mask. Naturally, streamers and other public entities must do their part in raising awareness about the risks of not wearing a mask and sanitizing regularly.

Also Read Article Continues below

Although Erobb221 was simply joking about not wearing a mask if he was working a regular job, many people propagate the idea of a "plandemic" instead of spreading awareness regarding the virus.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar