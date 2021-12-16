"I don't know what to do": Erobb221 frustrated after being unable to donate charity stream earnings

Eric Lamont "Erobb221" Robbins Jr. had an unfortunate mishap during his latest stream, causing tensions to spike all around.

The content creator was doing a charity stream to raise money for the Kentucky Relief Fund. When he attempted to send in the final payment, he found that his phone's charging capabilities were defunct after an incident he noticed too late.

Erobb221's phone dies after soaking in beer for too long

Erobb had taken it upon himself to do a charity stream to raise funds for the Kentucky Relief Fund, centered around helping victims of a tornado that ravaged the state.

After raising around $64k, Erobb was ready to donate the amount to charity when he realized his phone was dead and refused to charge. After attempting a few fixes and giving details along the way, he explained the problem to his chat in one go:

"What happened? I spilled beer on my phone, like, hours ago and I didn't know I spilled it until, it was just- my phone was literally sitting there in spilt beer and.."

Prior to his explanation, viewers had told him to log into his PayPal account through his PC and send the payment in from there. His next statement addressed why he couldn't do that:

"To donate the rest of the money to this charity, I need to log into my PayPal, right? I can't log into my PayPal because I need to do the two-factor where it sends a text to my phone and I log- you know what I mean, you guys know what two-factor is. So yeah, I don't know what to do."

Earlier, Erobb had donated $15k and was left to donate $49k. The streamer sat at his desk dejectedly, unsure of how to proceed. He had tried using various chargers he had been lying around his house to no avail.

He had been streaming for nearly 15 hours and was visibly frustrated with the situation.

His viewers found the situation funny, calling him "Lrobb," referring to how he seemingly always gets dealt the bad hand. Many of the most popular clips on his Twitch channel are of him taking "losses" or a "L," including one where his daughter calls him a "loser."

Edited by Srijan Sen