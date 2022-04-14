"There is no way": Erobb reacts as his viewers go on strike after he scammed his chat

Twitch streamer Eric "Erobb" Robbins' viewers decided to go on strike during his most recent stream.

The streamer owed his viewers a 24-hour stream after a wheel spin but claimed it landed on the line between the two spaces. His viewers were not happy with him cheating them out of a full day's worth of entertainment, so they decided that they would not be giving him any content at all.

A clip from the now-deleted VOD of the stream shows his chat posting blank spaces and his subreddit posting completely blacked-out photos.

He reacted to the r/Emoney subreddit being blacked out:

"There is no way you guys are going on strike!"

Erobb's chat goes on strike over wheel spin scam

The popular streamer's chat decided to go on strike on his most recent stream. His surprisingly coordinated fanbase spammed the chat with blank spaces in his Twitch chat, providing no form of reaction to his stream.

He found more of the same when he went to his official subreddit, r/Emoney. The entire subreddit was filled with blacked-out images and messages directed at the streamer, accusing him of scamming his fans.

Robbins did a wheel spin on stream and said he would do whatever the wheel landed on, a growing trend on Twitch recently. The wheel landed on a "24-hour stream" to the excitement of his fans.

Likely not wanting to honor this commitment, he wrongfully claimed that the spinner landed on the line between two spaces before spinning the wheel again. This time, it landed on "Top 3 Mario Kart."

His viewers, who often make jokes at the streamer's expense, decided they would not stand for it. The strike continued throughout the rest of the stream until Erobb ended the stream, hosted Mizkif, and deleted the VOD.

Coincidentally, Mizkif did a wheel spin of his own, claiming he would gift however many subs the wheel landed on while joking about his fellow streamer not honoring his commitment. The wheel miraculously landed on 10,000 subs, which would equal $50,000. Mizkif seemed to understand how Robbins felt afterward.

Reddit reacts to Erobb viewer strike

Users of the r/LivestreamFail subreddit noticed the controversy that sparked within the streamer's community and provided their take on the situation.

The community agrees that the streamer owes his viewers a 24-hour stream. Maybe he'll go back and respect the wheel's decision in the future.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar