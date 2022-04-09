Twitch streamer Zoil helps translate a video for his audience, leaving them amazed

British Twitch streamer Zoil had a rather interesting moment during one of his most recent livestreams when a viewer from his Twitch chat shared a video for him to watch.

The video showed a person describing his meal. Some viewers in the streamer's chat were unable to understand what the person was saying, so he went on to help them out by translating it.

This hilarious moment during the content creator's broadcast left the audience amazed as many of them initially failed to understand what was going on in the Reddit clip.

Zoil helps his viewers understand what is going on in the video

During one of the recent livestreams hosted by the British content creator Zoil, he focused on reacting to some of the content sent to him by his viewers and fans in the Twitch chat.

As he browsed through some of the content, Zoil ended up watching a video featuring a British national showcasing the meal that the latter would end up having.

However, some viewers of the Twitch streamer's channel were unable to understand what was going on in the clip. The content creator hopped on and provided a somewhat perfect translation for his viewers.

Taking on the requests of viewers from his channel, the streamer started off by saying:

"I'll try. I will try."

Playing back the video present on his screen, he started off by retierating what the person was saying:

"This is my dinner today. Hashbrown and beans. I am zooming in on the burger."

The person in the video sounded like he was talking gibberish, but through the translation that the Twitch streamer provided, things started to make a lot of sense.

He continued to help the viewers in his chat to understand what was going on in the video, saying:

"My little sausage there. That is topped with Brown Sauce."

Viewers in his Twitch chat were left amazed at how the streamer was able to provide context for the clip, which they initially thought was gibberish.

Fans react to the streamer's translation of the video

Fans and viewers on Reddit were astonished at how the streamer was able to provide concrete context regarding the clip.

A few poked fun at the video.

Many said that they could not understand a single thing said by the person in the clip, despite being British nationals themselves.

Some speculated that the streamer actually gave up on translating because he himself could not understand what was being said in the clip.

A few fans managed to rope in well-known Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" into this conversation.

A Redditor with the username u/Rivarr provided their take on what the person in the video was trying to convey.

Zoil is one of the fastest-rising Twitch content creators. He won the "Up and Coming Streamer" award at NymN's New Year Awards show in 2021.

Since then, he has amassed a 132k-strong following and a concurrent viewership of over 3k per stream.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee