Twitch streamer Zoil can't stop laughing as his audience spams giant emotes of Forsen in his chat

Twitch streamer Zoil, one of the fastest rising personalities on the platform, had his chat filled with oversized images of the popular streamer Forsen today, making it impossible to understand what his audience was trying to say.

Zoil is a streamer that usually falls into the 'Just Chatting' section of Twitch, reacting to the latest internet trends while talking to his audience. However, during his latest stream, he was unable to understand his chat due to a slew of oversized images of the popular streamer Forsen.

The usual Twitch emote takes up only one-hundred and twelve pixels on the screen, making it easy to have multiple emotes in one message. However, this emote of Forsen was very different, with the image taking up nine-hundred and sixty pixels on the screen, making it impossible for the streamer and his viewers to read the chat.

Despite this, it seemed like Zoil couldn't care less, as he was hysterically cracking up at the absurdity of the emote's size.

"What the f*ck is this?!"

Zoil's audience spams huge emotes, making the chat unreadable

The streamer then attempted to see if he could use the zoom tool in his browser to try and make the size of the emote smaller, but as he kept zooming out, it became very clear that the emote was much bigger than he anticipated. He said:

"I'm going to zoom out as far as I can. Oh my go- Dude! Look how big it is compared to your name! Oh my god, oh my god!"

He then uses his cursor to point at chatters' names, which at that point could only be read with a magnifying glass. He continued:

"That's someone's name, that tiny blue speck is somebody's name! What the f*ck am I looking at?! Oh my god!"

Many redditors reacted to the clip, with some explaining how this giant Forsen emote came to be.

With this being a possible issue for future streams, Twitch will most likely fix the issue, but until then it seems like the chatters are going to use the exploit for as long as they can.

Edited by Mayank Shete