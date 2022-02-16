"I still have these saved" Twitch streamer Zoil reveals how stream sniping got him into streaming

Zoil, a Twitch streamer, revealed in a recent stream how he got his start in the industry. The streamer revealed he would stream snipe a variety of big streamers, and this ultimately led to him getting into the medium.

To the shock of his co-streamer, Zoil also revealed how he would stream snipe several of the biggest names on Twitch.

“Like here, if I click these? These bookmarks, if I click these, it shows how, it shows the last game that Greek was in.”

How a Twitch streamer got into streaming via sniping

In a recent Zoil stream, the Twitch streamer had a power point presentation on the stream that said “Why did he decide to start streaming,” and in this, the text revealed that he was a professional stream sniper. He stated that he would check the data on the internet and stream snipe particular streamers.

"Because I was a professional stream sniper, I knew all the ins and outs of stream sniping. Like, can I, can I show you real fast?"

This included names like lirik, greekgodx, poke, m0xy, and xqc. As his name was starting to become known, he decided to begin streaming, thus getting his start through stream sniping. He was up-front about being a stream sniper, something that is often reviled in the streaming community.

The streamer also revealed a series of bookmarks that had the data of certain streamers, such as greekgodx. It showed the last time they were in matches, and what servers they were playing on.

“I still have these saved from over three years ago. Okay, and you literally, it shows the servers they were on, and I would literally just join, and I would literally just join their game through this. Every time.”

The Twitch streamer was at least open about where the success came from and showed off several bookmarks containing the data of big streamers and their accounts.

"Like I have x, x2, GGX, these are xQc's accounts and greek's accounts."

Internet responds to Zoil opening up about being a stream sniper

The internet response was not a complete condemnation either. The responses ranged from curious to annoyed, but it was still a varied discussion. One Redditor thought it was an interesting concept for a streamer to unveil their lore, while another appreciated Zoil's honesty about his past.

This led other readers to wonder how many other streamers got their start this way, which of course led to a negative response from another commenter.

One pointed out that now Zoil has more followers than one of the people he actively stream sniped (GGX), and so stream sniping is a real profession. Another follower pointed out that’s how Macailya and Tyler met, and that GGX was also a stream sniper.

The responses really ran the gamut of possibilities, with one saying the Twitch streamer is the “least parasocial stream sniper,” while the other said they knew something was off about the streamer.

Another hoped the streamer doesn’t go “full ggx” on his audience.

It was an interesting moment, where the streamer opened up about where they came from, and did not bother to hide that the beginning for him was in stream sniping.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul