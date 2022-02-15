Twitch streamer Zoil banned for accidental nudity on stream

Twitch streamer Zoil was banned today for accidental nudity, leaving fans shocked by the sudden news.

Zoil is a British streamer who's been quickly rising to prominence on Twitch, and has gained nearly 100K followers in total on his account. He streams a wide variety of games as well as some 'just chatting' content, where he chats with his audience and gives them more attention than he usually would while playing a game.

However, fans won't be able to watch him for a while, as he was handed a ban by Twitch today in the middle of streaming. Twitch sends banned users messages that explain the reason for the ban.

For this ban, Twitch cited the reason as "accidental nudity or explicit sex content." Zoil shared an image from the message and showed the reason for the ban.

This means that his ban was set in place for accidentally watching a video with nudity, which is against Twitch's terms of service that all streamers and viewers must follow. An automated system that tweets when Twitch streamers are banned also tweeted the news, with hashtags indicating that this was his first ban on Twitch.

Internet reacts to Zoil's ban on Twitch

Many users on the internet were shocked by the news and were unsure why the streamer was banned. Many that were watching his stream shared videos that showed exactly when he showed nudity on stream. Simply put, he was watching a meme from TikTok, where a man driving a motorcycle had no pants on, leaving his entire behind exposed on video.

With this added context, some users were upset that he was banned for doing something on accident. They claimed that other streamers did not get banned despite having done much worse.

FatCat @Fatkcat @ItsZoil crazy how accidentally showing something and removing it is bannable @ItsZoil crazy how accidentally showing something and removing it is bannable https://t.co/97zH1uQekW

Others reacted to the news with jokes, poking fun at how he had just said the day prior that he had yet to be banned.

Other users joked about the video that got him banned, joking that the reason wasn't because the driver was naked, but because they were demonstrating dangerous behavior by not wearing proper protective gear.

With the history of Twitch bans similar to this, Zoil won't be banned for very long, a day at least, or maybe up to a week if Twitch is feeling stricter than usual. Either way, when he returns to streaming, a large audience will probably be there for his comeback.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan