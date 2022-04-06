Twitch streamer iziprime banned hours after xQc stream sniping controversy, fans left confused

Today, iziprime, the streamer who was involved in the xQc stream sniping controversy, has been banned from Twitch, leaving fans to theorize the possible reasons as to why.

During a Call of Duty Black Ops 2 session between the popular streamers xQc and Adin Ross that was held earlier today, one of the latter's teammates named iziprime was called out for "stream sniping" by the Canadian streamer. Stream sniping is when a player watches a streamer's broadcast while playing a game against them.

While Prime denied the allegations and showed proof that he couldn't have been watching his stream, many still didn't believe him and kept accusing him of cheating, with plenty of users almost certainly reporting him to Twitch.

However, many of these accusers were shocked to see that just over 14 hours later, Prime would be banned from Twitch, with the announcement being made by the automated Twitter account StreamerBans.

Note: The article is speculative and merely explores the events preceding the incident in focus.

Fan points to video of iziprime's comments about a female streamer as the reason for his ban

However, the timing of the ban seemed to be a bit irregular in regards to how fast Twitch usually takes action. The strange timing left many to question why he was banned, as it seemed that the stream sniping controversy wasn't the cause.

While many were scrambling for answers, a few fans of xQc left GIFs of the streamer to imply that it was because of him.

However, one user responded by citing another streamer by the name of A1jazzzz who posted a tweet just under a week ago which showed how she was bothered by iziprime's fans while the two were playing Call of Duty Warzone together.

destinys @DestinTheGame Jazz @A1jazzz At first I wasn’t going to speak on this due to the backlash I may receive. As a woman, it’s one thing to be degraded or belittled by random viewers but to have a streamer with hundreds of people watching them do it to another woman, is beyond disrespectful. This is @izi_prime At first I wasn’t going to speak on this due to the backlash I may receive. As a woman, it’s one thing to be degraded or belittled by random viewers but to have a streamer with hundreds of people watching them do it to another woman, is beyond disrespectful. This is @izi_prime https://t.co/a5ixz24iCQ @StreamerBans Wonder why twitter.com/A1jazzz/status… @StreamerBans Wonder why twitter.com/A1jazzz/status…

In the video, multiple instances of Prime being disrespectful towards her can be seen, with some clips showing him making lewd comments at her. She posted the video to bring awareness to the actions of the partnered streamer, which many are now citing as the reason for the ban.

Like most Twitch bans, the reason isn't made public by the platform, instead fans have to wait until the streamer posts or talks about the ban. While we may not be able to confirm the reason as to why he was banned, the timing of A1jazzzz's video being posted certainly lines up more than the xQc stream sniping controversy.

But that is still an assumption, so fans will have to wait patiently until iziprime comments on the situation to figure out exactly why the streamer was banned.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul