“I love their skin”: LilyPichu explains why she loves girls with a cute but creepy song

Lily "Lilypichu" Ki recently treated her Twitch audience to a musical stream. Lily, a musician, artist, voice actor, and member of Offline TV, is known for releasing low-fi, DMCA-free music on the platform.

While improvising on chords and lyrics, Lily's "Comfying" stream took a chilling turn when she introduced a new song. Her audience, however, has demonstrated a long-standing fondness for her cute yet creepy musical proclivity.

Singing about her 'love for girls', Lilypichu displayed an 'Ed Gein'-like essence in contrast to the enchanting melody of her music:

"I love girls. Girls are nice. Girls smell good. Girls are soft. I love their skin when I skin them and put their skin on my skin."

This isn't Lilypichu's first rodeo

Despite its questionable lyrics, Lily's serenade is catchy and fun. The streamer is known for her unique voice, which lends a tone of innocence to her songs.

Consistent with that characteristic, her display of love for girls' skins and liking for watching them sleep leaves the listeners feeling a questionable form of wholesome.

"They're so cute when they're sleeping, and I'm watching through the window."

Her message is simple - she loves girls. Her song continues to list her favorite things about them. It also gets progressively darker and more graphic with the portrayal of her desires, all while maintaining the cute aesthetic through its music and her voice.

"They're adorable... I just wanna carve it up (their skin). Carve it head to toe."

She ends her song on a simple, sweet, yet harrowing note.

"They don't have to know about how much I love girls. I love girls."

However, this isn't her first song of this nature. In October 2020, Lily released a song on her music channel - Comfi Beats, titled "If there were a zombie apocalypse, I'd let my dog eat me." Similar to its musical composition and lyrical nature, the song was well-received within her community.

A fan comments on the contrasting nature of her music and it's lyrics (via YouTube/Comfibeats)

(Image via Youtube/Comfibeats)

Fans have a hilarious reaction to the song

Redditors pour their adoration for Lilypichu's lyrics. Her music's edgy side seems to be a fan favorite.

Lilypichu is well-known among the streamer circle for her music. Her royalty-free, DMCA-free music has been a staple in the background for several popular streamers, including Ludwig, DisguisedToast, Valykrae and Pokimane.

lily @LilyPichu I get asked this a lot so.. Anyone can listen to my music on stream. You can also use it for videos with credit (as long as it's not a straight rip - using it as bg music is fine for example). Plz don't sell it obviously. Tyty I get asked this a lot so.. Anyone can listen to my music on stream. You can also use it for videos with credit (as long as it's not a straight rip - using it as bg music is fine for example). Plz don't sell it obviously. Tyty 🎶

Also Read Article Continues below

Although Lily's stream hinted at a creative burnout, her fans can expect more musical content from her in the future.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar