"It's a bummer": Ludwig reveals positive COVID result, to take a break from streaming

Earlier today, YouTube Gaming streamer Ludwig Ahgren revealed he had caught COVID-19 and will be taking a break from streaming.

The content creator made his diagnosis public through a tweet and released a video talking about the same. He spoke about his experience dealing with the virus, and speculated on how he might have caught it.

Fans and friends gathered under his tweet to wish the content creator a speedy recovery.

"It's a bummer to go two years in just, straying bullets and just get hit last second."

Ludwig talks about his experience with COVID-19

In a new YouTube video uploaded to his "Mogul Mail" channel, Ludwig Ahgren revealed that he had unfortunately caught COVID-19.

According to the streamer, he had received his positive test result the night before the upload.

He later explained that both he and his roommate Aiden Calvin tested positive, unsure of where they got it from. Supposedly, they had both felt body aches, but didn't make the connection to COVID.

"Honestly, I thought it was because of- I had gone rock climbing and I had a really bad fall."

Ludwig then imitated the action of jerking his neck harshly. He continued, saying that he assumed the pain was from a concussion or whiplash.

"I think I'm already over the worst of it, which was just kind of aches and soreness and cold. I have a blankie."

The streamer then stated he did not know where he and Calvin had caught it from. He theorized that it was from either rock climbing (as they had gone together) or from grabbing a bite to eat afterwards.

He mentioned in the video that he would be watching or reading the entirety of One Piece, mixing both the anime and the manga to get the ideal experience.

Ludwig receives well wishes from friends and followers

Aside from posting a video talking about his COVID-19 result, Ludwig Ahgren also made a tweet to quickly summarize the news to his followers.

ludwig @LudwigAhgren Tested Positive for COVID



I got it same time as Aimen- it might have been from rock climbing (?) but unsure



I'm going to use this opportunity to consume all of One Piece o7 Tested Positive for COVIDI got it same time as Aimen- it might have been from rock climbing (?) but unsureI'm going to use this opportunity to consume all of One Piece o7

Following the tweet going live, many content creators and followers reacted with compassion to the news, wishing him a safe recovery from the virus. Others made light-hearted jokes about the situation, relieving tension from the same.

Panda | Dr Alan @DrAlanB



Also enjoy the One Piece journey, it’s worth the time. @LudwigAhgren COVID doesn’t infect you long enough to finish One Piece but good luck and hope you get well soon.Also enjoy the One Piece journey, it’s worth the time. @LudwigAhgren COVID doesn’t infect you long enough to finish One Piece but good luck and hope you get well soon. Also enjoy the One Piece journey, it’s worth the time.

Nux @Nux_Taku

twitter.com/Nux_Taku/statu… Nux @Nux_Taku Thinking of doing a no cam sleep stream but letting One Piece play while I'm sleeping. Thinking of doing a no cam sleep stream but letting One Piece play while I'm sleeping. @LudwigAhgren Come to my car @LudwigAhgren Come to my cartwitter.com/Nux_Taku/statu…

Aiden @aidencalvin @LudwigAhgren my covid is so much cooler than yours @LudwigAhgren my covid is so much cooler than yours

The surge in COVID-19 cases is becoming more apparent day by day. Recently, Zack "Asmongold" revealed that he tested positive and asked others to stay safe.

In a similar vein, but with a different tone, Twitch streamer Dwight LOL revealed that he had COVID during his stream. However, later in the same stream, he admitted to going to the gym despite having tested positive, drawing criticism from many sides.

