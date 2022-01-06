"I'm sorry, bro!": Twitch streamer Dwight LOL reveals he went to the gym after testing COVID positive

Twitch streamer Dwight LOL was criticized by his friend on stream when he revealed that he went to the gym after testing positive for COVID.

During a recent livestream, Dwight LOL was playing Call of Duty: Warzone. He was talking to his friend live on stream while playing the game. His friend inquired whether Dwight had a COVID negative result. To this, Dwight replied:

"I'm sorry, bro! I don't.. Oh my God, bro!"

Dwight LOL gets scolded on stream for reckless behavior during a pandemic

Dwight LOL is a Twitch streamer who gained popularity by playing League of Legends and Runescape. He was in the middle of a Call of Duty game recently when he revealed to his friend that he went to the gym after taking a COVID test that turned out to be positive.

Dwight LOL's friend had to ask the streamer the same question a couple of times because he was in disbelief. He asked once again if Dwight had ventured out after the COVID result, to which the streamer said:

"Yesterday, yes. Yesterday, yes!"

Dwight LOL's friend followed up his previous question with:

"And did you go to the gym today?"

Dwight LOL did not reply immediately. He seemed a little hesitant to answer that question. However, his silence spoke volumes as his friend soon realized that he had gone to the gym after testing positive for COVID.

When Dwight LOL wasn't answering the question, his friend repeated it a few more times with increasing volume and intensity as he realized what Dwight LOL had done. He asked again:

"Did you go to the gym after testing positive for COVID, Dwight? And I'm pretty you were talking about going.. that you went to the gym today."

Dwight LOL held his head in his hands and apologized to his friend. However, his friend was not ready to accept the apology. He told Dwight LOL:

"You're sorry? You're not f*****g sorry. Hey Dwight, you're a selfish piece of s**t! You're a selfish piece of s**t."

A clip of the interaction between Dwight LOL and his friend soon hit LivestreamFails subreddit. Redditors shared their thoughts on the matter as well.

An overwhelming majority of people shared similar views on the matter as they were all disgusted by Dwight LOL's actions.

Edited by Srijan Sen