"Pain and suffering": 100T co-owner CouRage tests positive for COVID

100 Thieves co-owner Jack "CouRage" Dunlop revealed via Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID. His tweet included details about how he could've contracted the virus.

He also canceled his upcoming trip due and was quite upset that he had to go through the whole ordeal. He wrote:

"Trip postponed. Pain and suffering."

CouRage was forced to postpone his trip to Aspen

Jack “CouRage” Dunlop @CouRageJD Finally tested positive for COVID.



Came in contact with someone who had it recently and sadly I got it.



Was supposed to go to Aspen tomorrow and wanted to get tested just to be safe since I had a slight cough. Glad we did it.



CouRage tweeted recently and speculated that he might have come in contact with someone who had the virus and that's how he got it. He then added that his diagnosis meant he had to cancel his upcoming plans.

He said he was supposed to travel to Aspen, Colorado but wouldn't go through with it anymore. He decided to get tested because he was feeling symptomatic. He told his followers that he had a slight cough, which tested him for the virus. Unfortunately for the streamer, he tested positive.

CouRage started his career as a streamer and YouTuber. He became popular by playing games like Call of Duty. He then signed with the esports organization Optic Gaming as a content creator, which propelled him into the public view.

Since then, he has grown considerably. The rise of the streamer has been meteoric. He is now the co-owner of 100 Thieves and the likes of Valkyrae.

With the recent rise in COVID cases, new variants of the virus are wreaking havoc globally. Hence, Dunlop's tweets about the matter have received sympathetic responses from fellow streamers.

Classify 😼 @Class @CouRageJD Just getting better from mine, it’s like being careful doesn’t even matter with this variant. Everyone’s inevitably going to get it :( @CouRageJD Just getting better from mine, it’s like being careful doesn’t even matter with this variant. Everyone’s inevitably going to get it :(

Chaos @WhosChaos @CouRageJD :/ I hope you feel better brotha @CouRageJD :/ I hope you feel better brotha

His announcement was met with incredible support and well wishes from several fans.

𝕰𝖟𝖗𝖔 𝕳𝖆𝖟𝖊 @EzroHaze @CouRageJD Sorry to hear that. It’s rough town, but you got this dude. Take care. @CouRageJD Sorry to hear that. It’s rough town, but you got this dude. Take care.

Leo @LMedusa9 @CouRageJD One of the best fighters got it yesterday and now you today, hope everything’s well mate and get well soon @CouRageJD One of the best fighters got it yesterday and now you today, hope everything’s well mate and get well soon 👍

Kevin Carlson @KodiakJedi @CouRageJD Get well soon Jack. Hopefully your symptoms are mild and you aren't feeling too bad and you can rest up and feel better in a few days or so. Take care of yourself. @CouRageJD Get well soon Jack. Hopefully your symptoms are mild and you aren't feeling too bad and you can rest up and feel better in a few days or so. Take care of yourself.

While some offered well wishes and support, others questioned his decision to travel to Aspen in the first place.

D12 @dmanpoker12 @CouRageJD People out here dying and you gotta cancel your trip to aspen lol get real dude. I hope you don’t have true pain and suffering @CouRageJD People out here dying and you gotta cancel your trip to aspen lol get real dude. I hope you don’t have true pain and suffering

The whole world has been hit hard by the new variant of the virus. Streamers are no exception. As messages continue to pour in, fans of CouRage hope to see him bounce back soon.

Edited by Srijan Sen