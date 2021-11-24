"I am not going anywhere": CouRageJD quashes rumors of a Twitch return with YouTube signing

Jack 'CouRageJD' Dunlop had recently piqued the internet's interest when he posted a cryptic tweet teasing a possible return to Twitch. Back in 2019, Dunlop was among the first streamers to shift allegiance to the red halls of YouTube and would definitely be the first to switch back to Twitch if he did.

However, he quashed all rumors of a possible Twitch return, as he tweeted to announce that he would be streaming exclusively with YouTube again.

"You guys thought I was going anywhere else?"

CouRageJD signs with YouTube once again

Back when CouRage had posted a tweet suggesting that he might return to Twitch, there was a lot of debate about the possibility, but the general consensus was that of disbelief. Many believed that there was no way the streamer would return to Twitch unless he was being offered a lot more money. Furthermore, signing a deal with Twitch would imply that he would not be able to play with Dr DisRespect on livestream anymore, which also did not seem like a viable option.

Vette 555 🖤 @Calfatty @CouRageJD But on sum real shi, you better NOT GO BACK TO TWITCH IF THIS IS WHAT I THINK IT IS @CouRageJD But on sum real shi, you better NOT GO BACK TO TWITCH IF THIS IS WHAT I THINK IT IS

Thankfully, CouRageJD lived up to people's expectations and revealed that he was merely trolling them. The streamer then went on to announce that he had signed with YouTube Gaming again for two years.

"Yes, it is official. I am not going anywhere. I’m streaming exclusively on YouTube and I’m so, so excited."

CouRageJD was one of the first streamers after Dr DisRespect to have left Twitch for YouTube. He is currently one of the biggest streamers on the platform, streaming along with the likes of TimTheTatman, Dr DisRespect, and DrLupo. In fact, several streamers such as Valkyrae quit Twitch streaming shortly after CouRage and followed him into the red halls of YouTube. The two then went on to become co-owners of the popular esports organization 100 Thieves.

While CouRageJD managed to keep the internet on its toes for two days with the amount of hype and suspense he created, it is a delight for fans to hear that he will stick to YouTube Gaming. Needless to say, fans can expect more and more Dr DisRespect and CouRageJD content on their livestreams.

