"I think Rae was basically a target": 100 Thieves co-owner, Nadeshot, makes a bold claim following Valkyrae's RFLCT drama 

100 Thieves co-owner, Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag, has stated how Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter was "a target" after announcing her RFLCT skincare line.

Nadeshot was in discussion with CouRage and WillNeff during the October 28 episode of The CouRage and Nadeshot Show. The trio reflected on what has transpired in the last few days around Valkyrae's announcement of RFLCT products.

Nadeshot, CouRage and WillNeff state how Valkyrae was targeted

WillNeff was the first to comment on the situation and compared RFLCT to anti-aging beauty products. Here's what he said:

“I think the outrage is inflated, how many beauty products are anti-aging? You can’t stop aging… How many people are losing their mind about that? I believe its just a lame thing to do, to take shots at a person who’s been a pretty decent human being the entirety of her career.”

Nadeshot was quick to respond to WillNeff's claim and implied how the backlash against Valkyrae was inflated. He stated how he doesn't know much about the beauty industry but questioned why people don't say a word about the anti-aging creams that have been in circulation for decades now.

Here's what the 100 Thieves co-owner had to say on the subject:

“I think Rae was basically a target. Everyone had her in their crosshairs. Everybody in the gaming industry just looks every single week to find something that they’re going to be mad about so they can talk about it on social media.”

Nadeshot revealed how baffled he was when he went through the entire fiasco after coming back from vacation.

Valkyrae and her RFLCT skincare products have received incriminating feedback from the community. Many have accused her of "scamming" her impressionable young audience, so much so that scores of people have compared RFLCT to "snake oil" products.

Despite being a massive part of the venture, Valkyrae stated she doesn't want to be associated with the brand anymore.

In a more bizarre turn of events, her Discord chats with Ludwig were leaked, which shed new light on the subject. It revealed how the American streamer and her legal team are doing their best to rectify the situation.

Nadeshot and WillNeff have compared RFLCT products with anti-aging creams (Image via Twitter/RFLCT)

However, Valkyrae is bound by a legal contract that might arm-twist her into spinning statements in a way that both parties can save face, should the matter lead to a potential divorce.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Furthermore, Disguised Toast and HasanAbi have accused Mizkif of "farming drama" amidst the controversy, which has added fuel to the fire and shows no signs of slowing down.

Edited by Sabine Algur