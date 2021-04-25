"They made it more of a PR thing": Dr Disrespect gives his verdict on CouRage and Valkyrae becoming co-owners of 100 Thieves

After being prompted by a user, Dr Disrespect recently shared his thoughts on CouRage and Valkyrae becoming co-owners of 100 Thieves.

Dr Disrespect sounded happy for CouRage and Valkyrae, but that doesn't mean he was completely impressed by the reveal. In his opinion, the announcement made by 100 Thieves was more of a PR choice than anything else. He said,

"I think they made it more of a PR thing. It's not like CouRage is getting 25 percent and Valkyrae is getting like 25 percent. You know what I mean. I think they're probably getting 1 percent, maybe that. Maybe 2 percent stake and ownership. That would be my guess. So then they just decided to make it a big PR move, and there's your views and impressions."

From the sound of it, Dr Disrespect is questioning how much say Valkyrae and CouRage have in their ownership of 100 Thieves. Even though he wasn't impressed with it being a PR move, he understands the game and respects the Esports organization. Dr Disrespect further said that,

"It's good for them, right. You know, thats 100 Thieves showing love to their content creators. And maybe they're setting a trend or starting something where if others commit, or eventually show their loyalty to the brand and to their craft, maybe they adopt more people to become co-founders of this."

CouRage and Valkyrae become co-owners of 100 Thieves before Dr Disrespect gives his opinion

CouRage and Valkyrae joined 100 Thieves in 2018 and 2019. Since then, they've become huge names for the brand and are some of the biggest content creators on Twitch and YouTube for the organization.

100 Thieves is most well known for being owned by Nadeshot, who was more than happy to bring the two streamers on board. CouRage and Valkyrae join other big names like Drake, Dan Gilbert (owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers), and Scooter Braun (record executive) in co-owning 100 Thieves.

Only time will tell if this type of ownership ends up setting the trend for 100 Thieves and Esports organizations in general. Dr Disrespect may have correctly assessed the situation. Soon, more content creators may become a part of an Esports organization.