CouRage states how his infamous "f**k the mechs" clip got him fired as a Fortnite caster

100 Thieves co-owner Jack "CouRage" Dunlop has stated how his viral clip complaining about the B.R.U.T.E. (or “Mech”) in Fortnite unwittingly ended his career as a caster.

CouRage was present when Fortnite started dominating the esports scene soon after its inception. So much so that he became the voice of Fortnite and was responsible for some of the finest moments of big tournaments.

He "casted" several high-profile FNCS (Fortnite Championship Series) championships and the venerated Fortnite World Cup.

Sadly, his relationship with Fortnite came to an abrupt end during Chapter 1 Season 10, and he never worked on any Epic Games event after that.

Fortnite reveals what caused his casting career to end abruptly

During a "Hot Wings Challenge" YouTube video, CouRage finally opened up about the incident and was asked whether his viral “F**k the mechs” clip got him fired by Epic.

Here's what he said:

“I definitely didn’t make people happy with my ‘f**k the mechs’ clip. I was meant to cast the end of season event for Season X, ‘f**k the mechs’ happened, and I was told ‘You know what, I think it’s in our best interest to not cast this season and we’ll reassess for the future’.”

He revealed how he's never casted a Fortnite event since, implying that Epic Games reassessed their decision to have him on board after the clip went viral.

On the flip side, the co-owner of 100 Thieves didn't explicitly state if the clip was what got him fired in the end. However, viewers felt his statement was enough to corroborate what transpired.

He started off his career casting for Call of Duty and gradually took to streaming full-time. However, the majority of his content is based on Fortnite. Furthermore, he announced his departure from Twitch to join YouTube a couple of years back and hasn't looked back since.

CouRage has a successful YouTube career and is managing one of the most successful North American esports organizations, so it's a safe bet that he doesn't have much time left for commentating anyway.

