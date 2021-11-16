Top 5 saddest moments in Fortnite history

Fortnite has been around for more than four years now, and naturally, millions of players are emotionally attached to the game. They've made countless memories and friends while playing it.

Accordingly, certain incidents in Fortnite's history were enough to hit fans with grief. From the Pump Shotgun being vaulted to the removal of Tilted Towers, this article dives into five such moments.

These Fortnite moments let players down

5) The end of Chapter 1

Even though players were initially excited to welcome a new Fortnite Chapter in October 2019, the current player base is eagerly awaiting the return of the OG map and POIs.

While Chapter 2 seems more focused on the storyline, Chapter 1 contains many map changes and meta turnarounds. Fortnite has turned into a massive brand, and collaborations have become more common than ever. It has undoubtedly affected the game's authenticity, and veterans still consider Chapter 1 their most memorable time.

4) Pump Shotgun gets vaulted

In Season 9, Epic Games vaulted the Pump Shotgun, which is often considered the most shocking weapon change in the game's history.

The Pump Shotgun has always been a defining weapon in Fortnite. Almost everyone in the community used it regardless of their skill set and were moved by its removal.

However, the Pump Shotgun was soon unvaulted and is still the most used weapon in the game.

3) Tilted Towers removed

It won't be an overstatement that Tilted Towers is the most popular POI in Fortnite's history. From big names such as Ninja to thousands of casual players, most of the Fortnite community prefers to land in this location.

In Chapter 1 Season 8, a volcano eruption destroyed Tilted Towers, which was undoubtedly the end of a beautiful era. Even in Chapter 2 Season 8, the demand for the return of Tilted Towers has been sky-scraping.

2) Deaths of characters such as Midas, Fishstick, and Peely

Fortnite has also maintained a complex storyline throughout its 18 seasons. It includes many characters, and fans usually love them.

Three of the most loved characters in the Fortnite storyline are Midas, Fishstick, and Peely. Sadly, all these characters are dead now.

Midas was most likely eaten by a shark during Chapter 2 Season 3 and hasn't returned ever since. On the flip side, Fishtick and Peely died in the Batman comics and Chapter 2 Season 6 trailer, respectively.

Fans mourned all these deaths and always get excited when snapshots of these characters return.

1) Chappadoodle

The Chappadoodle incident in Fortnite became so popular that Epic Games added a tombstone for the player.

For those unaware, Chappadoodle was a player that popular streamer Muselk was trying to rescue in a game. However, Muselk accidentally eliminated Chappadoodle. Hence, players worldwide couldn't resist sympathizing with the latter.

Unfortunately, more such moments might soon arrive in Fortnite owing to the wrath of the Cube Queen. Based on leaks and fan theories, it seems like the current reality will be destroyed by the cosmic entity. As a result, loopers will have to travel to a new reality which will mark the beginning of Chapter 3.

