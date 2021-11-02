Who was Chappadoodle in Fortnite? How a player got his own in-game tombstone

Fortnite veterans must remember the infamous Chappadoodle rescue mission that was attempted by prominent content creator Muselk. The incident became so popular that Fortnite added a tribute to the player.

The Chappadoodle tribute spot was a popular location during the first Chapter of Fortnite. Players regularly visited the site and attended the funeral. However, a player once decided to ruin a Chappadoodle funeral party and faced the consequences for it.

Who was Chappadoodle in Fortnite?

New players must be confused regarding the Chappadoodle incident in Fortnite. In 2018, Muselk, a noticeable content creator in the community, found a player named Chappadoodle struggling on the corner of the map.

Chappadoodle had no materials left and was unable to build to the top. Muselk decided to rescue the player and used his material to make a path.

In a Reddit post, Chappadoodle even explained their perspective and revealed how they got trapped in the corner of the map.

What could have been a legendary rescue mission in Fortnite turned out to be a failure, as Muselk accidentally killed Chapppadoodle with a golf cart.

To salute Muselk's attempt, Fortnite added a tombstone to the location where the streamer eliminated Chappadoodle:

Fortnite @FortniteGame Watch as @MrMuselk attempts to rescue a fellow player.



(Engineering x Good Intentions) + Miscalculations = 🤣 Watch as @MrMuselk attempts to rescue a fellow player.(Engineering x Good Intentions) + Miscalculations = 🤣 https://t.co/Q3KbaJjxoc

Ironically, Fortnite added a gravestone with rubber tires to immortalize Chappadoodle on the Chapter 1 map.

Player faced instant karma for ruining Chappadoodle's funeral

Chappadoodle's gravestone was a popular location during Chapter 1. Players gathered there and looked back at the failed rescue mission. However, a sweaty player once tried to ruin Chappadoodle's funeral. Almost 15 players were gathered near the gravestone and they eliminated the entire group with an RPG.

To everyone's surprise, the players could not celebrate their 14 eliminations for a long time. While climbing to the top of the cliff, they accidentally stumbled from the platform and fell, leading to their elimination.

The incident was celebrated by thousands of members on r/FortNiteBR and was rightly portrayed as an example of instant karma.

Even though the Chappadoodle tribute spot was removed from Fortnite with the Chapter 2 map, veterans still remember the failed rescue mission. It was undoubtedly one of the funniest incidents in Fortnite's history and hit fans with nostalgia.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is underway and the Cube Queen is gradually establishing her reign on the island. Dr. Slone, on the flip side, is trying to assemble an IO army to restore normalcy.

