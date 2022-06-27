5 streamers who accidentally leaked information they weren’t supposed to

Livestreaming is a tricky business, and streamers can frequently get into trouble for things they did not want to show on stream. Unlike video uploads, which can be edited to cut out unsavory bits or information not meant for the public, livestreaming often has no filter, and nobody can really control how things go on.

This is why creators sometimes use delay and what not to mitigate these issues, but it cannot stop everything, can it? Here are some examples of streamers accidentally showing more than they bargained for, be it personal or proprietary information.

These five streamers gave out too much information on stream

1) TommyInnit

TommyInnit @tommyinnit just leaked my passport on stream, feeling good! just leaked my passport on stream, feeling good!

In March, TommyInnit accidentally leaked his passport. The English YouTuber is known for his Minecraft streams with fellow streamers from Dream SP and has become one of the most popular streamers of the game on the platform.

While streaming the sandbox title, Tommy wanted to show a particular image relevant to the conversation. He switched to a Google Photos page on the browser.

What he realized in a short time was that he had just leaked his passport, and he closed the browser in an instant. It was a small glimpse and probably not very harmful, but sharing sensitive information publicly is not a very good idea.

2) Valkyrae

TheLolHounds @thelolhounds1 Valkyrae just leaked how much money she made on Youtube Valkyrae just leaked how much money she made on Youtube https://t.co/gbYrg7h5ye

Speaking of leaks, most of the streaming community has been obsessing over the Twitch data leak from last year. Data security concerns aside, people mostly talked about Twitch payout lists detailing the amount the prominent creators were earning from streaming.

While it only affected Twitch streamers, Valkyrae had already leaked her YouTube earnings almost a year ago. She had been talking about YouTube analytics and accidentally showed the analytics page of her channel, where the revenue earned from the last month was clearly visible.

3) Fuslie

Fuslie is a popular Twitch streamer who attracts thousands of viewers to her streams featuring friends such as Ramee, Miyoung, and Sykkuno. The variety content creator has over a million followers on Twitch and last year allegedly leaked about a potential move to YouTube.

With Twitch stars like Ludwig moving to YouTube in 2021, it really would not have been much of a stretch, and the "leak" was a brief (like a nanosecond) glimpse of her personal Gmail, which had an e-mail titled "YouTube confidential" from her agent.

She recently again let slip about the move (maybe intentionally) while watching Sykkuno's YouTube announcement trailer, saying:

"Damn, how am I gonna do my announcement video. Oh s**t."

4) Zilian OP

Here's a trip down memory lane to the distant past of Twitch and one of the greatest and first frauds on the purple platform. ZlilianOP started streaming in 2012, and he always streamed from a wheelchair, sharing the story of a horrible car accident that left him unable to walk.

But he did walk, on stream, accidentally. The 'disabled' streamer, who had allegedly asked and gotten lots of money from his supporters for treatment of his leg, accidentally just walked off-camera in one of his streams.

The WoW streamer had been quite a respected name in the community and was a leading advocate for disabled gamers. His streams were quite donation-heavy, with sympathetic viewers donating money to the disabled player. After the ruse was up, Twitch swiftly awarded Zilian with a permaban.

5) xQc

xQc @xQc STREAM OFFLINE FOR THE DAY LEAKED IP BY ACCIDENT, YOU KNOW THE REST OF THE STORY. GOTTA RESTART STUFF AND DO A COUPLE HOMEWORKS ANYWAYS. I'LL BE UP AND LIVE EARLY TOMORROW. THANKS FOR HANGING OUT STREAM OFFLINE FOR THE DAY LEAKED IP BY ACCIDENT, YOU KNOW THE REST OF THE STORY. GOTTA RESTART STUFF AND DO A COUPLE HOMEWORKS ANYWAYS. I'LL BE UP AND LIVE EARLY TOMORROW. THANKS FOR HANGING OUT

xQc is arguably the king of Twitch right now, being the most-watched streamer on the platform overall, according to Twitch Metrics. But he might also be the most 'leakey' creator.

This year alone, the Canadian has had two major leaks, both quite serious. First, he accidentally streamed part of Blizzard's new Overwatch 2, and the panic on his face as he hurriedly stopped the game spoke volumes:

"Oh my f**king god. I am gonna go to f**king jail."

Luckily, he stopped the game from loading right before the main menu, therefore probably not violating the NDA, which would have put him into legal trouble.

More recently, he again leaked something, this time quite personal and potentially more harmful. While streaming slots, xQc accidentally leaked his static IP, essentially doxxing himself. He ended the stream early and tweeted about it.

Note: This article is in no order and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

