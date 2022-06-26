"I might just do that" - xQc agrees to fight El Rubius in the boxing ring under some conditions

The streaming community was in for a treat when Spanish YouTuber El Rubius called out and challenged Twitch sensation Felix "xQc" during Ibai’s La Velada del Año II boxing event.

Rubius made a feature appearance at Ibai's boxing event and expressed his keenness to box Felix at Boxing Fight 3, which is scheduled to be hosted next year.

A translation of El Rubius' statement was provided by a Reddit user u/zevx1234 when the former stated:

"I want to say one thing, if xQc wants to come, I'm in. Under one condition, none of us train for it."

Felix reacted to Rubius' call to action and mentioned that he was up for the fight:

"I might just do that."

xQc responds to El Rubius and states that he is ready to fight him next year

The French-Candian streamer hosted a gaming stream earlier today, and right at the onset, fans began telling Felix to watch and react to El Rubius' challenge. xQc wanted to know about the conditions that the Spanish content creator had set up for the brawl:

"Guys, guys, guys, guys, what are the conditions to fight the El Rubius? What is that? Is that in a year or something like that or what? What?"

Fellow Twitch content creator Pokelawls was present in a voice call and asked Felix if he was interested in taking up the fight, and the latter confirmed that he might do so.

The former Overwatch pro continued with the conversation and stated that he has some basic conditions to fight Rubius:

"If I'm allowed to get at least um... to get normal, basic, like condition training or like, just get legit by a hard pump and some actual blood..."

Pokelawls interrupted and claimed that the boxing fight would be "so easy" since Rubius would copy all the moves Felix would make in the ring.

xQc then mentioned that he needs to train for a bit to get back in shape for the event:

"Yeah, if he doesn't train, we don't train, um... if we can fight him to get a tiny bit of muscle though, tiny bit of muscle, a little bit uh... no training, yeah, I need to get... I need to get in shape again."

The 26-year-old gamer concluded the response by adding that he would be ready to fight if both personalities underwent the same conditions of not training aside from some basic physical exercise:

"If we agree at the same regimen of no training except for physical condition training, okay, I'll fight him next year. Okay? But we got to put some money on the line. I will fight him and I will win. What about it?

The Twitch star did not waste any more time and began playing Fall Guys.

Fans react to the streamer's address

The YouTube comments section instantly started to fill up with fan reactions, and several fans were hyped for the upcoming event.

Fans reacting to the streamer accepting the boxing challenge (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

For those unaware, El Rubius is a 32-year-old Spanish-Norwegian content creator who has a massive presence on media platforms like YouTube and Twitch. His main channel on YouTube, elrubiusOMG, has more than 40.4 million subscribers with a whopping 7.4 billion channel views.

Rubius began streaming on Twitch back in 2018 and is currently ranked as the third-most famous Spanish content creator on the platform.

