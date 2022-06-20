“It’s f***ing dogs*t”- xQc unboxes Karambit Crimson Web and doesn’t realize the skin has a rare pattern

Twitch star Felix "xQc" was lucky enough to unbox a rare knife during a recent stream where he played the tactical shooter Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

Felix decided to open some CS: GO crates in between rounds and to his surprise, managed to score a Karambit Crimson Web. Felix initially shrugged it off by stating that the knife was worthless:

"It's f***ing dogs**t."

However, his teammates clarified that the skin he received had a very rare pattern that would boost its value.

xQc unboxes another rare knife in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Felix began unboxing and opening various expensive crates in the first-person shooter earlier this year, and on April 30, he managed to pull the highly coveted StatTrak Karambit Marble Fade on stream.

Since then, he has been on the lookout for another rare item, and during a recent stream (on June 19), his wish came true. As he was loading into the round, xQc opened a CS: GO Weapon Case and got the Karambit Crimson Web. The streamer was initially disappointed by what he believed to be a "garbage" knife:

"That's worth nothing, man. That's garbage."

The 26-year-old gamer's teammates did not agree with his sentiments and asked him to show them the knife and its wear condition on stream. One of his teammates stated the following after noticing the pattern and the 0.129 wear rating:

"Can I see it? Dude, what are you talking about? That web is right in the center! Dude, that is a really good f***ing knife! Yeah, I'm not trolling. It's a centered web!"

Some fans present in his Twitch chat linked to a reaction from Mark "ohnePixel," who is known for creating content around CS: GO skins. The latter's reaction to the former's knife was:

"Oh, my god. It has a perfectly centered web! That is really nice. The corner is, of course, not the best because it's field-tested or minimal wear, bad float. That is not too bad. That is one of the best patterns when it comes to... Bro, this is just..."

Felix was glad to hear the CS: GO skin expert's opinion and hopped back in-game. The streamer's teammates were jealous and joked that he might have connections at Valve.

Fans react to xQc getting another knife in CS: GO

Fans in the YouTube comment section were amused to see how frequently the streamer has been getting rare items in the competitive shooter.

Fans talking about the streamer getting a rare knife in the game (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

While some fans tried to guess the value of the knife, others stated that the Twitch star should consult prominent CS: GO figures after he unboxes highly sought-after weapon skins in-game.

