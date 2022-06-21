“I need a reason to” - Pokimane talks about fighting other Twitch streamers in a boxing ring

Twitch sensation Imane "Pokimane" returned from her amazing trip to South Korea and hosted a regular gaming stream on her Twitch channel earlier today.

While reacting to some of the popular posts on r/LivestreamFail, fans asked her if she would consider sparring against any other content creators.

Imane revealed that she would consider boxing some Twitch or YouTube personalities; however, she would need a good reason to brawl against them. Pokimane stated the following while expressing her sentiments:

"I need a reason to, like, if I don't have any reason... you know? I feel like I'm one of those people."

Pokimane talks about the reasons for which she would fight in a boxing ring

The Moroccan-Canadian content creator surprised her fans earlier today by announcing her move to a new apartment and soon began her first stream after returning from her South Korean trip.

The OfflineTV co-founder spent the first few hours of her stream catching up with the trending posts on the internet and reacted to some of the most popular streamer clips on r/LivestreamFail.

After she came across Felix "xQc's" controversial final streamer tier list, fans began mentioning that other content creators like Ludwig had made similar lists, ranking other content creators on the likelihood of them winning a boxing match.

A fan who went by the name sizedhurdle1 in the streamer's Twitch chat stated the following:

"Ludwig said you would kill him."

Timestamp: 01:02:21

Poki read out the fan's message out loud and began smashing her fist in her palm, trying to show her boxing jabs. She then said:

"To be honest, I feel like I really could beat some a**."

She added that she would require a reason to fight some other content creator in a boxing ring and provided her rationale on the subject:

"Like, I could fight for what I love, or what I care about, or what I feel is true. But if someone's like, 'Hey, just go fight this person,' I'd be like, 'nahh, that's a lot of work,' you know? I don't know about that."

Poki continued to browse r/lsf for a few more minutes before hopping onto Valorant for the rest of her recent livestream.

Fans react to the streamer's statement

The streamer's Twitch chat was bustling with fan comments and several viewers wanted to see the 26-year-old gamer go against Rachell "Valkyrae" in Creator Clash 2.

Fans in the Twitch chat reacting to the streamer's take (Image via Pokimane/Twitch)

Pokimane is one of the most famous Twitch streamers who has collected several accolades and trophies during her streaming career. Earlier this year, she won the prestigious Legacy Award during The Streamer Awards 2022 hosted by Twitch content creator Blaire "QTCinderella."

