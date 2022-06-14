xQc ends stream after accidentally leaking his IP address

In a recent turn of events, Felix “xQc” ended up canceling his stream yesterday, since he accidentally leaked his own IP. It happened completely by accident, thanks to losing his connection to Stake, the website the Juicer gambles on. Though he did stream for a while after that, his connection dropped abruptly, and the streamer posted a tweet about the situation.

About five hours into a gambling stream, xQc ended up shutting down the stream earlier than planned. The streamer was gambling on stream, but during one of his pulls, he lost connection to the game. This resulted in him going to pick a new slot while talking to his viewers.

After picking a new game, the streamer faced a connection issue that caused a disconnection screen to pop up, which also gave away his IP address to his whole chat only for a short time. He continued to play for another few minutes before the stream went dark.

While streaming, he claimed it was a DDoS attack, though it was more likely that the Stake website simply had an issue that resulted in a lost connection. It is possible that the streamer faced a DDoS attack, but either way, he decided to stop the stream for the day. In his tweet, he said:

One follower of the Juicer suggested him to use a VPN to hide his IP at all times, but one reply thought that it would not have helped in this case. In this particular instance, xQc had a screen up on his PC that showed his current IP, so it’s unlikely that a VPN would have helped in this situation.

A response did come through that said a VPN would change the public IP, and so the browser would display a different IP, preventing the leak. The downside is that his latency and internet speed will be affected.

A Twitter user suggested that xQc should just unplug his modem and router, but that won’t work in this particular instance. The streamer’s Static IP was leaked, meaning he has to contact his ISP to get his IP flushed and reset. It will take some time, and so the streamer had no choice but to take things down for his own personal safety.

Some on Twitter assumed that someone with as much money as Felix would have multiple ISPs ready, in case something like this happens. Some think it’s stinginess or cluelessness. Others think that streamers do things like this for attention.

Some fans spoke up on xQc’s behalf, pointing out all the issues he has had with swatting, while others highlighted the number of viewers the streamer has and that there’s no need for him to do anything dangerous for content.

Twitter users wanted to know why Cloudflare, the page that revealed the streamer’s IP, even showed the IP of its users in the first place. Another user pointed out a recent Cloudflare tweet. The focus of it, ironically enough, was dealing with DDoS attacks.

Either way, the streamer plans on streaming today when his IP has been reset and flushed properly. His fans shouldn’t have to wait too long before the Juicer returns, hopefully with a few more safety measures than last time.

