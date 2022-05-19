×
xQcOW submits request to officially change his Twitch name to “xQc”

xQc has put in an official name change request on Twitch to remove the &quot;OW&quot; from his name (Image via xQcOW/Twitch)
Jason Parker
Jason Parker
SENIOR ANALYST
visit
Modified May 19, 2022 06:12 PM IST
Feature

Felix “xQc” made a huge announcement in a recent stream. The days of “Mr. Cow” on Twitch may be coming to an end since he plans to drop the "OW" from the end of his username. According to the streamer, a request has already been put in, which will ditch the Overwatch reference from his Twitch handle.

BREAKING: xQc has announced that the request to change his twitch name to "xQc" has been summited, with the possibility of it being changed today during stream! https://t.co/cgGpHVFUYw

The end of an era is coming, as xQc announces a major name change

According to Felix, he was recently in talks with his Twitch partnership rep, and some changes were made at Twitch so that this sort of thing could happen. After that, the streamer revealed that the change had been formally requested.

“He said, after I asked, he said that he just submitted the change to have my username shortened to just ‘xQc.’”

It has not been triggered yet, but it could happen in the middle of a stream, according to Felix. More people simply refer to him as xQc, so this name change does make sense.

“So then, I guess if it goes through, it might just change mid-stream, at the end. It might just change.”

Some users in his chat asked if he was going to stop playing Overwatch, but that isn’t likely, since Felix said he does like Overwatch. While some welcome the change, others are calling this the “end of an era” for the streamer, with such a name change going down.

@xQcOWUpdates the end of an era https://t.co/dACoWUTw48

Though the streamer did first make a name for himself as a member of Dallas Fuel and Team Canada, he does so much more than Overwatch these days, such as returning to more frequent gambling streams.

Twitter users says their farewells to “Mr Cow”

Streamers and viewers of Felix’s took to Twitter to speak about the announcement after the clip showed up on Twitter. Several simply posted memes about it, with “Mr Cow” being the text.

@xQcOWUpdates mr cow https://t.co/tgJ9DfshNb
@xQcOWUpdates Mr cow https://t.co/GKQmP3O5CX
@xQcOWUpdates Mr cow https://t.co/eEE1BduFXK
@xQcOWUpdates No more Mr. Cow https://t.co/CssAZAoqoF

Some Twitter users mocked the streamer's recent return to gambling streams and posted memes about what his new name should be.

@xQcOWUpdates Name change went thru 🔥 https://t.co/3mXZOMUxRc
@xQcOWUpdates Should change it to xqcstake
@nadinchen_n @xQcOWUpdates Xqcslot
@Jahmeni @xQcOWUpdates Good one LULW
@Jahmeni @xQcOWUpdates Real https://t.co/5NuTMOfMWA

The days of Mr Cow seem to be coming to an end, and not everyone is thrilled about it when it comes to the streamer’s fanbase.

@xQcOWUpdates we have lost mr cow…what else will be taken from us https://t.co/aGcOD5cKMm
@Swirls_ @xQcOWUpdates No more mr Chair no more mr Cow, idk.
@xQcOWUpdates Gambling streams, name change in losing Mr. Cow, what's next https://t.co/bOBgatwdW1
@xQcOWUpdates Rip the legendary xQcOW

It isn’t clear when the change will go through or if the streamer will even keep it. There’s always a chance Felix will change his mind and keeps the current Twitch handle. For now, however, it seems like it is the end of an era for the juicer’s fans, as a name change is on the horizon.

What are your thoughts on xQc's username change on Twitch? Let us know in the comments section below!

Edited by R. Elahi
