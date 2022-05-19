xQcOW submits request to officially change his Twitch name to “xQc”

Felix “xQc” made a huge announcement in a recent stream. The days of “Mr. Cow” on Twitch may be coming to an end since he plans to drop the "OW" from the end of his username. According to the streamer, a request has already been put in, which will ditch the Overwatch reference from his Twitch handle.

The end of an era is coming, as xQc announces a major name change

According to Felix, he was recently in talks with his Twitch partnership rep, and some changes were made at Twitch so that this sort of thing could happen. After that, the streamer revealed that the change had been formally requested.

“He said, after I asked, he said that he just submitted the change to have my username shortened to just ‘xQc.’”

It has not been triggered yet, but it could happen in the middle of a stream, according to Felix. More people simply refer to him as xQc, so this name change does make sense.

“So then, I guess if it goes through, it might just change mid-stream, at the end. It might just change.”

Some users in his chat asked if he was going to stop playing Overwatch, but that isn’t likely, since Felix said he does like Overwatch. While some welcome the change, others are calling this the “end of an era” for the streamer, with such a name change going down.

Though the streamer did first make a name for himself as a member of Dallas Fuel and Team Canada, he does so much more than Overwatch these days, such as returning to more frequent gambling streams.

Twitter users says their farewells to “Mr Cow”

Streamers and viewers of Felix’s took to Twitter to speak about the announcement after the clip showed up on Twitter. Several simply posted memes about it, with “Mr Cow” being the text.

Some Twitter users mocked the streamer's recent return to gambling streams and posted memes about what his new name should be.

The days of Mr Cow seem to be coming to an end, and not everyone is thrilled about it when it comes to the streamer’s fanbase.

It isn’t clear when the change will go through or if the streamer will even keep it. There’s always a chance Felix will change his mind and keeps the current Twitch handle. For now, however, it seems like it is the end of an era for the juicer’s fans, as a name change is on the horizon.

