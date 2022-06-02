Watch: xQc hilariously forgets he isn't xQcOW anymore

During a recent Felix “xQc” stream, an unintentional but hilarious moment occurred when the streamer forgot he had changed his name. The streamer was watching a clip of his when he declared he had broken his chat. After spending several moments trying to fix it, he finally realized what his chat already knew, that he was typing the wrong stream name.

xQc has a chat error, forgetting that he changed his name on Twitch

While watching some of his footage and clips from the Elden Ring Twitch Rivals event, Felix noticed that he couldn’t see his own chat for some reason. His viewers quickly realized what was wrong, but they couldn’t exactly tell him.

“I just, I just f**kin, I’m so dumb dude, I broke my own chat.”

After doing some typing, the streamer said that everything was fine and working, but then his chat wasn’t loading. The chat he saw, it seems, was from the Twitch clip, so when he maximized it, he couldn’t see his own chat anymore.

“Okay chat’s back, you are here, I am here as well. It’s not loading up. Guys, what’s happening, what is this?!”

Story continues below ad

The streamer quickly went from glad to frustrated as he realized he couldn’t see his chat. Starting to get upset about it, he began typing and opened up his old username out of habit, which was xQcOW. That’s when it dawned on him that he was making a huge mistake.

“Hello?! Oh, I’m not xQcOW anymore, I’m xQc, I forgot. What.”

Felix’s chat spammed Omegalul’s, Awares, and other emotes, finding the whole situation hilarious that he couldn’t see them, but they were all perfectly aware of what was going on.

Streamer’s comments section misses Mr. Cow, makes fun of gambling streams

Story continues below ad

(Clip begins at 6:32:52)

Though the new username of xQc may be more in line with the streamer’s current content, it doesn’t change that some people miss calling him Mr. Cow, and quite a few users on YouTube did exactly that. There’s no pleasing everyone, but many do miss the old moniker.

Mr Cow is dearly missed by a portion of the streamer's community (Image via El Pepegalino/YouTube)

One of the comments was fairly constructive, though. This sort of issue wouldn’t come up, a commenter said, if the streamer would just use Chatterino instead of relying on Twitch’s default chat system. Chatterino is a separate version of Twitch chat that users can install on their computer to connect to specific channels’ chats and always have them available.

Story continues below ad

If only Felix used Chatterino, he wouldn't have these problems (Image via YouTube)

However, quite a few people referenced the current gambling meta that the streamer is taking part in, insisting that his name is now xQcStake instead of his previous name. It continues to be something his chat mocks him for.

It’s not something his audience is going to let go of, but it’s not going to stop the streamer from playing whatever he wants.

Gambling won't stop being a hot topic on any bit of this streamer's content, clips or otherwise (Image via YouTube)

Story continues below ad

Another user joked that it was like the various technical difficulties that Mizkif has on his channel, baffled that he was seeing the other streamer’s intro on Felix’s channel.

Another compared it to Mizkif's stream, which has had similar issues in the past (Image via YouTube)

It was an unfortunate moment of technical difficulty for Felix, but at least it made his chat laugh, as well as the comments section of his clip channel. Hopefully, it’s the last time he forgets what the name of his channel is.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far