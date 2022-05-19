Watch: xQc lashes out at a fan while playing Clash Royale for commenting on his gambling streams 

Twitch sensation Felix "xQc" has been making headlines for the past few days because of a controversial stream that he hosted on May 17.

The streamer continues to face the wrath of the streaming community following his first-ever sponsored gambling stream affiliated with Stake after a hiatus of 10 long months.

Fans provided their stance on the streamer's content, but earlier today, Felix reached a boiling point after reading a viewer's message in the form of a $5 donation.

xQc blasts a viewer who tried to bait him into responding to the gambling controversy

The French-Canadian streamer has come under the radar of the streaming community after he got on a call with Greekgodx and Tyler "Trainwreckstv" to announce that he will be returning to hosting sponsored gambling streams.

During a recent livestream, he spent a couple of hours talking about his recent content and addressed it by interacting with his viewers and by taking a look at his subreddit.

While he was busy playing Clash Royale on stream, Felix received the following donation message from a viewer called PXLM4N:

"The problem isn't gamba (gambling) streams. The problem is us trusting X to be honest with us and him not telling us the gamba part of the stream is sponsored. He did it with every other sponsor, why not with this one? I don't care, but I feel f***ked over."

xQc's initial response was to state that the donor's message was bait and a troll message. As soon as the text-to-speech came to an end, the Twitch star lashed out at the viewer by saying:

"What the f**k! What the f**k! You feel f**ked by what? What f**ked you over? What? What did you lose? You're looking at pixels on a piece of plastic in real life! You degenerate f**k! You're looking at pixels!"

(Timestamp: 02:45:08)

Fans in the Twitch chat asked Felix to calm down, and some suggested he turn off the text-to-speech for a while. He received one more donation along the same lines, to which he replied by saying:

"Clogging what, dude? How about you clog your mouth by my f***ing balls. Shut up, b***h!"

He continued to play Clash Royale for a few more minutes before jumping on the infamous gambling website Stake to play slots for the rest of the stream.

Fans react to xQc getting mad at his fans

A reaction thread on r/LivestreamFails had fans talking about the former Overwatch pro and how he was unable to move away from the subject of gambling.

Fans provided their take on the streamer's recent content.

Redditors expressed their disappointment.

Some fans believed that the donation message was not bait and provided reasons as to why his community felt betrayed.

xQc is among the most popular streamers on Twitch, and he is currently dominating the subscriber charts with 98,419 active subs and 10 million subscribers.

Edited by Siddharth Satish