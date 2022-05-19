Who is Twitch streamer Casimiro and why was he banned?

Popular Twitch streamer and content creator Casimiro "casimito" was banned from the livestreaming platform earlier today, leaving his loyal fans in shock.

A Twitch tracking Twitter account known as Twitch Spy (@TwitchSpy) confirmed the reason for the streamer's ban and stated that he was banned because of a Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) strike on his channel.

This was the streamer's first ban on the platform, and it is speculated that he will be suspended from streaming on Twitch for at least 24 hours.

Fans react to Twitch streamer Casimiro getting banned

The conversation thread announcing the Twitch streamer's ban attracted more than 890 replies as fans were stunned to see Casimiro banned from Twitch.

Almost all of the fan replies were in Portuguese and have been translated using Google Translate.

"They won't shut us up."

Some fans were curious about the reason for Casimiro's DMCA strike.

"Whose copyright is it?"

Others joked about the streamer getting banned by sarcastically mentioning that he had "lost everything."

"CASIMIRO MIGUEL LOST EVERYTHING"

Popular Brazilian Twitch star and former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro Alexandre "Gaules" reacted to Casimiro's ban and expressed his disappointment. Gaules was also banned from Twitch last year while co-streaming NBA.

Twitch content creator Oestagiario was also present in the reaction thread.

"Vasco da Gama will not be silenced!!!!"

Who is Casimiro?

Casimiro is one of the most popular Brazilian streaming personalities and is currently the third most subscribed Twitch streamer on the platform. Earlier this year, he was the top streamer with the highest number of subscribers (105,825), but his stats dipped to 77,025 at the time of writing.

Casimiro is a sports journalist who specializes in football, and he creates content related to the sport on Twitch. The reason for his immense popularity is largely due to him collaborating with football star Neymar Jr. while hosting a watch party for the footballer's documentary series on Netflix called Neymar: The Perfect Choas.

"You asked. I asked. The @neymarjr asked! And @NetflixBrasil RELEASED! Let's watch together live the 1st EP by Neymar - The Perfect Chaos before everyone else! Monday, from 20H you come with me for the global premiere of the series!"

The watch party was a spectacular hit, and it enabled the streamer to receive a viewership of more than 250k fans, peaking at 540k concurrent viewers.

Casimiro has spent 2,078 hours streaming in the Just Chatting category. He is also known for playing a variety of games on stream, including titles such as FIFA, Among Us, Fall Guys, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

