"I kind of just literally flew here" - Sykkuno reveals he is back in Los Angeles to stay with Valkyrae, Fuslie, and others

Sykkuno revealed he flew back to Los Angeles to stay with Valkyrae, Fuslie, and others. He broke the news to his audience over a recent YouTube stream.

Around a month ago, he left the Los Angeles Streamer House for his Las Vegas, Nevada home. The former Twitch star attributed his return to being short on clothes as he was in LA only for vacation and not forever.

His fans have wanted him to return to Los Angeles with Valkyrae, Fuslie, Kkatamina, and Yvonne. Although he said that he would be back at the Streamer House eventually, he’s finally done it and is back at the place with his former roommates.

Sykkuno back at the Los Angeles Streamer House

The broadcaster went live after reaching the Streamer House on June 24 and informed his fans about his schedule for the day. He said:

“I kind of just literally flew here and had to set everything up again, and it’s going to be a scuffed day. Let me be honest. It’s going to be a scuffed day.”

Meanwhile, a fan questioned the American about whether Leslie cut his hair, to which he teased:

“Does it look like she did? I don’t know if it’s a good or bad thing. But, um, it could be good. Or maybe not.”

Another fan mentioned “Li'l Cat,” after which the YouTube streamer told how he thought the feline would not remember him. But much to his surprise, it did!

“Yeah, guys, Li'l Cat remembered me! You wouldn’t believe it. I think a lot of people were just gone. And then, Li'l Cat walked up and remembered me. And she just sat there, and I petted her for a while.”

The31-year-old added that he was most worried about Li'l Cat forgetting who he was. Later in the stream, he was seen having fun with Miyoung and Leslie while tricking the former into leaking their trip to VidCon.

Fans react to Sykkuno’s return to Los Angeles

Followers were happy that the former League of Legends creator is finally back in LA and wished him a good time at the VidCon with Rae, Leslie, and others.

Fans are happy that the California native is back in LA and want him to have fun at VidCon (Image via YouTube)

Some thanked Sykkuno for the stream and said that he should play with DisguisedToast more and that games with him are fun.

