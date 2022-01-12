“Hey baby”: xQc hilariously attempts to ‘seduce’ Sykkuno using a disguise while playing GTA 5 RP

During a recent GTA RP live stream, Felix “xQc” Lengyel hilariously trolled Thomas “Sykkuno."

xQc was using a female character “Jenna Paulina” that Sykkuno was not familiar with. Sykkuno was driving around the city when he correctly identified xQc’s car.

Sykkuno unsuspectingly drove up to xQc and asked him who it was. Instead of answering honestly, xQc hilariously tried to “seduce” Sykkuno, who eventually decided to drive away.

xQc convinces Sykkuno that he is a woman during GTA RP stream

Sykkuno was driving around the map when he saw xQc’s car parked at a sidewalk. However, xQc was not playing as Jean Paul, the character that he generally uses. Instead, he was playing as a woman called Jenna Paulina, something Sykkuno did not know about.

When he drove up to xQc and asked him who it was, Lengyel simply pretended to be a woman and said the following.

“Hey baby! Oh my god, I am lost, come here. Let me kiss you! Let me kiss.”

Needless to say, Sykkuno was immediately embarrassed and claimed multiple times that he thought “she” was someone else.

However, xQc was hardly done, and coaxed Sykkuno’s character further:

“Come on, let yourself go baby. Yeah I am gonna kill them like this baby.”

Sykkuno decided to simply drive away and said the following:

“Okay, I am gonna go. I thought you were someone else.”

The streamer eventually put forward the following condition after xQc coaxed him further:

“I will tell you what. You kill 50 cops, and I will think about that.”

However, xQc went one step further in his attempt to “seduce” his friend/fellow streamer. He decided to do a bend down emote and claimed the following:

“Yeah, I am gonna kill them like this.”

xQc @xQc I FINALLY MET @Sykkuno HE IS REAL. ALSO DON'T MIND THE SHIRT IT WAS @LudwigAhgren IDEA I FINALLY MET @Sykkuno HE IS REAL. ALSO DON'T MIND THE SHIRT IT WAS @LudwigAhgren IDEA https://t.co/cq5GrXDibx

Also Read Article Continues below

The above statement proved to be the final straw for Sykkuno. Not only was he convinced that he had simply mistaken another female character in GTA RP for xQc, he simply drove away and realized the truth much later. xQc went on to continue his GTA RP stream and played the same prank with some of his other friends.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider