“I know there’s more people moving for sure” - Sykkuno claims more Twitch streamers are going to move to YouTube Gaming

During a recent livestream, YouTube Gaming star Thomas "Sykkuno" claimed that more Twitch streamers will soon switch to YouTube Gaming.

Several fans in the YouTuber's chat room wanted to hear his thoughts on Lily "LilyPichu's" official switch to YouTube Gaming. Others enquired as to whether or not other more Twitch streamers would be moving the Google-owned livestreaming platform.

Sykkuno hinted that more Twitch content creators are moving for sure and claimed:

"I don't think I should say much about that, I'll say I know there's more people moving for sure."

Sykkuno hints that more Twitch streamers will soon exclusively stream on YouTube Gaming

OfflineTV's famous content creator LilyPichu shocked the entire streaming and gaming community yesterday after announcing that she will be moving on to exclusively stream on YouTube Gaming Live.

The announcement was made via a one-minute video titled "my big decision." and it was posted across numerous social media platforms. The announcement was well-received by the community, with Lily's followers eagerly awaiting her first-ever YouTube Gaming livestream.

Sykkuno reacted to the same announcement during his recent gaming broadcast and claimed that more Twitch streamers will soon switch to YouTube.

He carried on with the conversation by mentioning that content creators who were previously worried about switching platforms should not hesitate anymore as several popular streamers such as Valkyrae, Ludwig, and now LilyPichu are currently streaming their content on YouTube:

"And what I'll say even more is if there were a little afraid before- I think um, YouTube's got a lot of great people obviously, I mean Rae's been here a long time, uh Ludwig, me, Lily too."

He further added that such streamers shouldn't be as worried anymore:

"If anyone was very worried before, they shouldn't be quite as worried these days, I think... Pretty much all I can say. So..."

The 30-year-old gamer continued interacting with his fans for a few more minutes and soon began playing Fall Guys.

Fans react to the streamer's claim

The streamer's clip amassed more than 110 fan reactions in the YouTube comment section and several fans speculated that Fuslie will be the next person to switch to YouTube Gaming:

Fans discussing the streamer's take 1/2 (Image via Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

Here are some of the other relevant fan comments:

Fans discussing the streamer's take 2/2 (Image via Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

The Las Vegas native made the platform switch from Twitch to YouTube Gaming earlier this year. The unprecedented move took various communities by storm and his announcement video went viral online.

Since then, Sykkuno has been consistently streaming and his main YouTube channel has witnessed tremendous growth.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far