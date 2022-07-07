xQc loses $170k in online gambling within 140 seconds, fans absolutely shocked

Twitch star Felix "xQc" continued to gamble and play slots during his broadcast, and fans were shocked to see how casually he lost $170,000 in a matter of 140 seconds.
Esports personality and co-owner of Full Squad Gaming, Jake "JakeSucky" Lucky, shared a small, two-minute-long clip featuring the content creator gambling and losing money.
As expected, the tweet was an instant viral hit, and several fans flocked to the reply section to provide their take on Felix's gambling and slots livestream.
Twitter reacts to xQc's $170k loss
The former Overwatch pro has been livestreaming regularly and has adopted a structure in which he plays games, reacts to popular clips on the internet during the first half, and gambles on Stake in the second half of his streams.
A recent broadcast on July 7 was no different. After playing various games on stream, Felix hopped on to Stake to gamble and wager thousands of dollars.
At one point, he decided to play a virtual slot machine known as Hot Fiesta and had $220k available in his account. The Twitch sensation bet $1,400 per slot roll and began gambling.
He dropped from having $220k to $120k in a minute, but this didn't stop him from playing the online slot machine. Another minute flew by, and Felix's account credit came down to only $57,000.
Several fans reacted to Jake's tweet featuring xQc gambling so much money on stream. Twitter user @B_Eds517 claimed that a streamer as big as Felix would be making anywhere from $2-4 million a month:
Several fans on Twitter were not happy with Felix gambling on stream:
A few loyal xQc fans shared clips of him playing Overwatch and having the time of his life and stated that he has now fallen off:
Arnold Hur, CEO of Gen.G esports, made the following comment:
Here are some of the other relevant fan reactions:
xQc's gambling saga began earlier this year when he admitted on multiple instances that he was addicted to gambling and invariably found methods to gamble and wager things in various games, like Grand Theft Auto 5 RP.
Fast forward to May 2, Felix appeared on Pokimane's podcast and revealed that he had lost an exorbitant amount of $1.85 million in the past month.
Upon hearing his claim, the streamer's father made a frantic and concerning phone call on stream and resorted to scolding him.
A week later, Felix took the entire streaming community by surprise after saying he would soon be hosting sponsored gambling streams affiliated with the infamous website Stake.
The Twitch community did not receive the announcement well, and several fans opposed him accepting the gambling sponsorship.