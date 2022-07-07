xQc loses $170k in online gambling within 140 seconds, fans absolutely shocked

Twitch star Felix "xQc" continued to gamble and play slots during his broadcast, and fans were shocked to see how casually he lost $170,000 in a matter of 140 seconds.

Esports personality and co-owner of Full Squad Gaming, Jake "JakeSucky" Lucky, shared a small, two-minute-long clip featuring the content creator gambling and losing money.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Just watched xQc lose $170,000 in a matter of 140 seconds of gambling and life really isn't real anymore Just watched xQc lose $170,000 in a matter of 140 seconds of gambling and life really isn't real anymore https://t.co/xO879sEUxE

As expected, the tweet was an instant viral hit, and several fans flocked to the reply section to provide their take on Felix's gambling and slots livestream.

Twitter reacts to xQc's $170k loss

The former Overwatch pro has been livestreaming regularly and has adopted a structure in which he plays games, reacts to popular clips on the internet during the first half, and gambles on Stake in the second half of his streams.

A recent broadcast on July 7 was no different. After playing various games on stream, Felix hopped on to Stake to gamble and wager thousands of dollars.

At one point, he decided to play a virtual slot machine known as Hot Fiesta and had $220k available in his account. The Twitch sensation bet $1,400 per slot roll and began gambling.

He dropped from having $220k to $120k in a minute, but this didn't stop him from playing the online slot machine. Another minute flew by, and Felix's account credit came down to only $57,000.

Several fans reacted to Jake's tweet featuring xQc gambling so much money on stream. Twitter user @B_Eds517 claimed that a streamer as big as Felix would be making anywhere from $2-4 million a month:

B🐇 @B_Eds517 @JakeSucky Stake partnership for a streamer his size is anywhere from 2-4 million a month fwiw @JakeSucky Stake partnership for a streamer his size is anywhere from 2-4 million a month fwiw

Several fans on Twitter were not happy with Felix gambling on stream:

Jamal🌬 @AyoHunch0 @JakeSucky xQc saying that gambling is bad and then continuing to do gambling streams is crazy to me @JakeSucky xQc saying that gambling is bad and then continuing to do gambling streams is crazy to me

ghast @im_ghast @JakeSucky I really hope none of his chatters are influenced by this @JakeSucky I really hope none of his chatters are influenced by this

A few loyal xQc fans shared clips of him playing Overwatch and having the time of his life and stated that he has now fallen off:

Arnold Hur, CEO of Gen.G esports, made the following comment:

Gen.G Arnold @arnoldwh



Except other people are the main characters and we are the NPC whose job is to trade in your junk for cheese wheels @JakeSucky We’re living in a simulationExcept other people are the main characters and we are the NPC whose job is to trade in your junk for cheese wheels @JakeSucky We’re living in a simulation Except other people are the main characters and we are the NPC whose job is to trade in your junk for cheese wheels

Here are some of the other relevant fan reactions:

adrian @itssRendon @JakeSucky Have you never heard of Trainwrecks ? 🤔 he’s the slot whisperer @JakeSucky Have you never heard of Trainwrecks ? 🤔 he’s the slot whisperer

ElliMaeFlint💀#SSG💀#GetGrannyGaming🔥 @ElliMaeFlint 🤣 @JakeSucky Man I just need about $2500 to fix my roof so I can reinsure it and he blows through 170k welp I guess it’s all relative!! @JakeSucky Man I just need about $2500 to fix my roof so I can reinsure it and he blows through 170k welp I guess it’s all relative!! 😂🤣

Matt @matt301apx @JakeSucky Literal life changing money for so many people @JakeSucky Literal life changing money for so many people

redlionlol @Redlion_56 @JakeSucky i find it funny how in the same clip theyre making fun of someone for keeping track of how much he lost @JakeSucky i find it funny how in the same clip theyre making fun of someone for keeping track of how much he lost

xQc's gambling saga began earlier this year when he admitted on multiple instances that he was addicted to gambling and invariably found methods to gamble and wager things in various games, like Grand Theft Auto 5 RP.

Fast forward to May 2, Felix appeared on Pokimane's podcast and revealed that he had lost an exorbitant amount of $1.85 million in the past month.

Upon hearing his claim, the streamer's father made a frantic and concerning phone call on stream and resorted to scolding him.

A week later, Felix took the entire streaming community by surprise after saying he would soon be hosting sponsored gambling streams affiliated with the infamous website Stake.

The Twitch community did not receive the announcement well, and several fans opposed him accepting the gambling sponsorship.

