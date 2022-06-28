“Who are they catering to here, man?”- JesseSMFI and xQc shocked to see a child-themed slot machine on Stake

Twitch sensation Felix "xQc" continued streaming content related to gambling during a recent broadcast and was taken aback when he came across a slot machine on Stake that appeared to be catering to kids.

The streamer found a virtual slot machine called Fluffy in Space and was intrigued by the concept. He then realized that the particular slot machine was restricted in his zone and used a VPN (virtual private network) to access the game.

Felix was visibly shocked upon realizing that the slot machine was targeting children. Fellow Twitch streamer JesseSMFI posed the following question:

"Who are they catering to here, man?"

xQc checks out the 'Fluffy in Space' slot machine on Stake

(Timestamp: 11:32:33)

The French-Canadian streamer has been livestreaming content related to gambling ever since he first announced hosting gambling content affiliated with Stake on May 17, 2022. He usually plays games during the first half of the stream and follows it up with gambling and slots.

His recent broadcast on June 28 was no different. After playing competitive games and opening cases in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Felix began playing various games on the gambling website.

When he loaded into a slot machine called Fluffy in Space, the streamer opened the wagering options and realized that he could only bet $12.50:

"Max bet is $12."

xQc did not waste any more time and began rolling out the slots after wagering the maximum amount. Jesse could not believe that Stake was targeting children on their platform and commented:

"All right, f***ing Minecraft in first monitor, this on second? F**k!"

Felix then added:

"Okay, bro. Bro, what is this goofy odd dogs**t?"

The former Overwatch pro instantly stopped playing the questionable slot machine and moved on to trying out other games on Stake for a few more hours.

Twitch chat reacts to the streamer playing Fluffy in Space on Stake

The streamer's Twitch chat was filled with various laughing emoticons, and several fans labeled the slot machine the "Juicer Machine" and "Kid Slot."

Twitch chat reacts to the questionable slot machine on Stake (Image via xQc/Twitch)

The Twitch star has admitted that he is addicted to gambling on multiple occasions and previously mentioned that he invariably finds a way to gamble items in whatever game he happens to be playing. A few months ago, he was a guest on Imane "Pokimane's" podcast and confessed that he had lost more than a million dollars in April.

xQc @xQc THE OWL DAYS WHERE IT ALL BEGANTHE OWL DAYS WHERE IT ALL BEGAN 😌 THE OWL DAYS https://t.co/qip0NRcNdE

A few days later, xQc's father called him up live on stream to express his concern and ended up scolding him in front of thousands of viewers.

