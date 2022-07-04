“Name one game that I’ve played”- Sykkuno explains how he identified fake fans at Anime Expo 2022

Anime Expo 2022 is in full swing and several streaming personalities, including Thomas "Sykkuno," attended the three-day convention.

During a recent Among Us and Valorant stream, Sykkuno talked about some of the experiences he had during Ludwig's Mogul Money Live and the Anime Expo.

One of the things he talked about was meeting several people who were unaware of his streaming content but still eager to take pictures with him. After he was ambushed by hordes of "fake fans" requesting photos with him, the former Twitch streamer set up a small test to decide which fans were eligible for photos. He said:

"I'd just be like, 'Hey, if you want to take a picture, name one game that I've played.' And it's not hard. I've played almost every game."

Sykkuno talks about his Anime Expo 2022 experience and meeting fans

The Las Vegas native made an appearance on Ludwig's Mogul Money Live and later hosted one of his regular six-hour streams.

While he was playing Among Us with his friends, the YouTuber talked about some of the highlights of his Anime Expo 2022 experience.

He talked about how several fans recognized him at the OfflineTV booth because of his close association with the other streamers in the group:

"All right, guys. Let me tell you like a spicy, spicy story about taking pictures. So, I'm not even going to pretend I went to the OTV (OfflineTV) booth. A lot of people obviously recognized me because I hang out with a lot of OTV people. And what happens is... I guess this is the thing that happens that I didn't know happens, right?"

Some people at the convention would notice fans taking pictures with popular streamers and request to take photos as well, despite not knowing much about the streamer:

"Okay, so there's people who will... they'll just see a group of people standing around, taking pictures with someone, and they'll just get in the line and take a picture anyway. Even if they don't know who you are."

Later, Sykkuno observed that a number of fans at the convention who were unfamiliar with him took to Google to learn more about him. To address this, the GTA 5 RP gamer posed a simple question to fans who wished to take pictures with him:

"And here's when it got really, really bad. Someone would show up, and I would just do a really simple thing. I'd say, 'Name one video game you've seen me play.' I mean, I'm a streamer, and honestly, I'm a variety streamer. You could name any game, and you'd be right. You can say Valorant, Among Us, Genshin Impact. I've played that. Fall Guys. Literally any game, and I'd just believe you."

Sykkuno was amused to see that some of these people did not even know that he was a gamer.

The 30-year-old streamer concluded by stating that he wasn't interested in taking pictures with people who were unfamiliar with him and mentioned that he would rather prioritize his loyal viewers.

Fans react to Sykkuno's experience at the Anime Expo

The YouTube comment section was filled with more than 50 fan reactions. Here's how some fans reacted:

Fans reacting to the streamer's experience 1/2 (Image via Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

Fans reacting to the streamer's experience 2/2 (Image via Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

Before Sykkuno began exclusively streaming on YouTube Gaming, he was one of the most popular variety gamers on Twitch, having more than four million followers and garnering an average viewership of 20k.

