Live audience goes wild after Sykkuno makes a rockstar entrance at Ludwig’s Mogul Money Live

The in-person audience at Ludwig's Mogul Money Live went berserk after YouTube Gaming sensation Thomas "Sykkuno" made a rockstar entrance at the event.

Ludwig hosted the much-awaited Mogul Money Live earlier today, and it was an instant hit. The event garnered more than 100,000 concurrent viewers online, and the hall at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California, was completely sold out.

It was finally Sykkuno's turn to make an entrance after Ludwig introduced Pokimane, xQc, ConnorEatsPants, and Will Neff. The crowd went wild after the former Twitch streamer made a spectacular entrance.

Audience goes berserk after Sykkuno makes an appearance on Ludwig's Mogul Money Live

Ludwig's first-ever in-person event was a massive success, with several popular livestreaming figures making an appearance on the show.

After the host of the event introduced the participants, Ludwig asked Pokimane to pick one final contestant for the competing team members. Pokimane chose Sykkuno as her pick and stated:

"I mean, you know what they say, the girls only simp for Sykkuno! Bring him out, bring him out!"

The crowd started to go wild upon hearing his name, and soon enough, the Las Vegas native finally appeared on stage. Once he joined the ranks with other streamers, the GTA 5 RP gamer said the following in his signature tone:

"Oh god! Man, this is weird."

xQc did not understand how the game worked, and the 30-year-old content creator helped him by stating:

"That means we play against each other."

Ludwig guided xQc:

"Yeah, you go against each other. This is the team that will fight each other."

Pokimane, too, joined in on the conversation:

"We're facing each other."

Felix finally realized how the game show worked and grabbed the opportunity to throw a light-hearted, banter-filled comment:

"Oh! That's what she's trying to do. She thinks she can beat me! Okay."

Ludwig wanted to know how the YouTube Gaming star was feeling on stage, and the latter replied by saying that he was feeling nervous. The former then rallied the fans once more by saying:

"You're a f***ing rockstar, though! For Sykkuno, one time! I think you'll do great!"

The team's introduction concluded, and Mogul Money Live kicked off a few moments later.

Fans react to the streamer's mega entrance

The YouTube comment section was filled with supportive messages for the content creator, and fans were delighted to see him on stage. Fans also revealed that the YouTuber had emerged victorious.

Some fans were also amused to see how Ludwig seemingly forgot to introduce Sykkuno during the live event.

