“I could make $1-10 million every month from OnlyFans”: Pokimane claims she can earn millions from the adult platform

Twitch sensation Imane "Pokimane" recently claimed that she could easily make $1-10 million every month if she decided to make an OnlyFans account.

The streamer hosted a podcast with Matthew "Mizkif" a few days back and both content creators conversed about a variety of subjects. One such subject matter was speculating the amount the Twitch star would make if she was to make an account on the infamous adult platform.

While discussing it, Pokimane claimed that she could easily make mind-boggling amounts on the platform:

"I could probably make like one, somewhere between 1-10 mil a month. Like, just realistically, objectively speaking if I had an OnlyFans."

Pokimane reveals why she won't make an OnlyFans account

The OfflineTV co-founder hosted a four-hour long stream on June 26, during which she reviewed viewer unban form appeals. She was also joined by Mizkif during the fan-favorite podcast in the second half.

As the duo conversed on various topics, the subject of creating an OnlyFans account came up and Imane stated:

"Think about it like this and maybe this will finally help you and other people truly believe what I'm saying, okay? A lot of people would say that I'm in a great position to capitalize off of having an OnlyFans, right?"

She then speculated about how she could easily bag multi-million dollars in a single month on the adult media platform. Mizkif disagreed with her statements as he believed that she could make "way more" than that.

The discussion continued further as the Moroccan-Canadian content creator mentioned that such an exorbitant amount won't make her do something that she doesn't want to do:

"Oh yeah? Well, regardless, whether it's OnlyFans or gambling or whatever, I think it's pretty clear at this point that if I don't genuinely want to do something, it doesn't matter how much money I can make doing it, I'm not going to do it."

The conversation came to a close when she added:

"Because there's just nothing that I hate more than that torturous feeling of doing things that I don't like to do. That's it!"

Twitter reacts to Pokimane's claims

Earlier today, Jake Lucky posted the streamer's excerpt on his Twitter handle and the update attracted more than 150 fan replies.

Pokimane is one of the most influential and prominent figures in the streaming community. She also became the first female gamer on the platform to amass a following of more than nine million fans.

She has also collected several accolades and most recently won the prestigious Legacy Award during The Streamer Awards 2022 hosted by Twitch streamer Blaire "QTCinderella."

