“Did he do the thing?” - Kevin impresses Pokimane by showing his secret talent

Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" was joined by Kevin during a recent livestream and the latter decided to show off his secret talent and impress the former.

Kevin made a surprising appearance on Imane's stream and both of them started munching on some delicious snacks.

While they were eating, Kevin dipped a chicken drumstick into a sauce and ate the snack in one go. Pokimane was impressed and elicited the following reaction after looking at how he decided to devour the meal:

"Did he do the thing? Yeah, he takes it all, what like... It's crazy!"

Kevin eats a chicken piece in one go and impresses Pokimane

The OfflineTV co-founder aimed at climbing the ranked ladder of the fast-paced tactical shooter, Valorant, in the first half and wanted to unbox some of the items with Kevin in the latter of her gaming broadcast.

Before starting to unbox the items, both content creators refreshed themselves by eating some snacks. While Kevin was still eating his leftover meal, he decided to show off how he can manage to gobble down the entire chicken leg piece in one go.

Pokimane was highly impressed looking at Kevin's antics and exclaimed how the latter managed to eat the entire chicken drumstick in one go without leaving any traces.

(Timestamp: 03:57:54)

Kevin was not done showing off his secret talent and stated:

"You guys want to see it one more time? There's one more leg here. I'll do it again."

The statement amused the Legacy Award winner. Kevin picked up the last chicken drumstick, dipped it into a sauce, and once again ate the entire chicken piece in one go.

Kevin and Poki clapped after the former showed off his secret talent. The streamers continued to unbox the packed items for the next hour before Imane called in for the day.

Fans react to Kevin's secret talent

Fans in the YouTube comment section loved Kevin's jestful nature and several were amused to see how he managed to eat the entire thing in one go. Viewers also stated that they would definitely watch his content if he decided to livestream on his Twitch channel.

Fans reacting to the streamer's content 1/2 (Image via Offline Network/YouTube)

Some fans were not blown away by Kevin's secret talent and stated how he just showed off the regular way to eat chicken.

Fans reacting to the streamer's content 2/2 (Image via Offline Network/YouTube)

Kevin is Pokimane's close friend who makes regular appearances on the Twitch star's livestreams. Fans present in the streaming community often ship them together due to their close friendship. While some are certain that they are a couple, the content creators themselves have not provided any statement on the rumors.

