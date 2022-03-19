How boyfriend rumors possibly caused Pokimane and Kevin’s collaboration to stutter

In recent months, Imane “Pokimane” had a guest named Kevin stay over and collaborate with her across several streams. The chat quickly fell in love with the collaborator, and many have assumed that he and Pokimane are dating.

The two insist that they are not a couple, and Imane is always quick to keep her personal life just that: personal. She did not open up about her private life, but the chemistry between the two led to rumors of dating.

The two have not stopped streaming together, but it is certainly less frequent.

instead go follow his insta n support him there also i’m glad u all love kevin but plz no spam me abt him since he’s leaving~instead go follow his insta n support him there instagram.com/kamjakevin also i’m glad u all love kevin but plz no spam me abt him since he’s leaving~instead go follow his insta n support him there instagram.com/kamjakevin 😌

Kevin shows up in Pokimane’s streams, quickly shipped with the streamer

Are the two dating? Every YouTube comment section involving the streamers seems to talk about it (Image via Streamer Clops/YouTube)

It’s not unusual for Imane to find herself collaborating with other male streamers, and oftentimes, they have incredibly solid chemistry together. Kevin showed up around late December and the two were hanging out together and interacting with users on chat.

The way the two talked and interacted very quickly led to rumors of them being in a relationship. Despite her October tweet of “single btw,” rumors about the streamer do not seem to be letting up any.

In virtually every videoclip of the two together, the comments are flooded with how adorable they look together, and that viewers are glad that Pokimane seems to be happy with the person she is allegedly dating.

One clip, in particular, featured the streamers being asked if they thought it was annoying when asked if they were dating someone. Kevin asked Poki if they were dating, and she made a very uncomfortable and awkward face.

He would laugh and say he was kidding, which caused her to laugh in response. Given the awkward nature in which she stammered into her response about her dating life and how well the two worked together on camera, even their chat was convinced that the two were dating.

YouTube commenters are convinced that the two are a couple

Some YouTube commenters don't think the two are especially hiding it well, but are convinced the two are dating (Image via Streamer Clops/YouTube)

It seems to be a foregone conclusion that the two are a couple, according to thousands of viewers and YouTube commenters anyway. Though the two merely hang out on Poki’s stream and chat, every comment section is riddled with insinuations of the two being a couple.

After spending a few days on Pokimane’s streams, a clip popped up of Kevin saying goodbye to her. It was an emotional moment, and the streamer’s chat blew up with love for Kevin, and even that clip's comments section was filled with assumptions that they were dating.

Despite the clip saying he leaves Pokimane “FOREVER”, the streamer said he would be back.

Though Kevin is not gone forever from Poki's streams, he has not appeared quite as often as he was at first. The last time the two were seen together on a stream was 10 days ago when Kevin showed up out of nowhere during a GTA RP stream.

The two would chat for a while to finish her stream off, and everything seemed amicable and friendly as always. The two content creators seemed to have instant chemistry on-stream, but it could have been the constant talk of the two dating that caused Kevin to show up less frequently.

There are dozens, perhaps hundreds, of compilation videos on YouTube of the two being shipped together. YouTubers post collections of the two together in moments where it might seem like they could be in a relationship.

Though social media seems to be 100% convinced that the two are a couple, Pokimane and Kevin have not made that clear on social media. Though their collaboration streams have slowed down on Poki’s Twitch channel, they have not quite come to a halt.

