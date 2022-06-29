“Yikes dude!” - Mizkif reacts to Greekgodx’s controversial tweet that used Reckful as an example

Twitch star Matthew "Mizkif" reacted to Dimitri "Greekgodx's" controversial tweet following the latter's ban from the platform.

Greekgodx made headlines after hosting a recent livestream during which he provided several hot takes. During the same stream, the British content creator was banned from the livestreaming platform for the third time.

Following his ban, the streamer took to his Twitter account and posted some updates regarding his recent suspension.

In one of his tweets, Dimitri talked about the damaging effects of associating "random mental disorders" with people. He then went on to give the example of late Twitch streamer Byron "Reckful" and passively called out certain big content creators who should be careful about what they say.

Dimitri @Greekgodx Calling people manic and giving people random mental disorders is very damaging. Its one of the things that really effected my friend @Byron and you should watch what you say when you have a huge audience. Calling people manic and giving people random mental disorders is very damaging. Its one of the things that really effected my friend @Byron and you should watch what you say when you have a huge audience.

Mizkif reacted to the same tweet and he did not agree with what Dimitri had to say:

"Tagging Byron in that? Yikes dude!"

Mizkif does not approve of Greekgodx using Reckful to prove a point

The One True King (OTK) co-founder returned to his regular streams after hosting the $100,000 OTK SMITE Invitational yesterday (June 28). The streamer planned on catching up with trending posts on the internet.

Matthew spent some time reacting to Greekgodx's recent content and at the four-hour mark, viewers notified him that the latter had tweeted a new update and called it "disgusting." The 26-year-old gamer then went on to read out the tweet for his audience.

(Timestamp: 04:04:44)

Matthew failed to find the right words to express his emotions:

"Okay so you don't... I don't know what you want me to say... What the hell man! Yikes. Yikes, dude."

The Austin, Texas native stated that he had tried to get in touch with Greekgodx but failed to get through:

"'Man Mizkif was describing your ongoing disturbing behaviour as manic and that was generous because you're unhinged. He also wished you well many times and genuienly seemed to be sad that you're down bad like this.' I literally did. I literally said that I can't reach out to Greek because he will not answer but I hope someone else does."

He also added:

"He won't answer a word I say. But that is... I... That's weird."

When a viewer said that he should triy to speak to Dimitri, the MOBA gamer said he personally wasn't the problem, but Greekgodx had been "unhinged" for about a year. Mizkif went on to say that Dimitri was mad at him and wouldn't talk to him, and he even knew why that was the case.

Fans react to the streamer's statement

The Twitch streamer's clip was posted on r/LivestreamFail and more than 100 fans flocked in to provide their stance. Some of the most relevant fan reactions were along these lines:

For some context, Reckful was a former Twitch streamer and World of Warcraft gamer who began livestreaming on the platform in 2016. He was known for his immaculant WoW gameplay and mastery, but he unfortunately passed away on July 2, 2020.

