Watch: Twitch streamer Greekgodx calls out xQc, leading to an argument live on stream

Twitch star Felix "xQc" got on a Discord voice-call with Dimitri "Greekgodx", and as the conversation went on, both ended up arguing live on stream.

The two Twitch personalities were having a rather heated moment when Greek pointed at Felix's gaming skills and how the latter has not successfully been able to climb the higher echelons of multiplayer games. xQc justified himself by stating that he tries and grinds through the ranks off-stream.

The former TSM (Team SoloMid) member continued to poke Felix by revealing that he has a problem playing games with him as the latter often gets distracted by his Twitch chat. Greek also went on to say how "terrible" xQc was at some games.

The statement acted as a catalyst for the argument between the streamers, with both of them calling each other out on several instances.

xQc and Greekgodx have a heated moment on stream

The former Overwatch pro had been streaming for five hours and was playing on Slither.io while on a call with Greekgodx. The latter kept on making jokes about the former's gameplay, and the situation started to reach a boiling point when Greek made the following comment:

"I have more of a problem playing with you because you're f***ing terrible at video games normally, and you get distracted, talk to chat, read donations, and you're about... you're about 70% locked into chat and streaming..."

Felix interrupted him in an attempt to shut Dimitri down:

"You're so f***ing annoying. Shut the f**k up!"

Timestamp: 05:19:01

The British content creator counter-argued and said:

"You're f***ing annoying. You're f***ing annoying because when I try to play seriously, you're like, 'Yo chat, shut the f**k up chat,' and you start talking to chat like bro, I'm here trying to casually play seriously."

xQc had enough of it and blasted at Greek:

"Bro, you're saying I'm locked in, and you hit the wazoo playing game and you're so f***ing dogs**t. Me sleeping is better than you f***ing at your completely juiced out, man. F**k are you talking about, man?

Dimitri mentioned how defensive the 26-year-old gamer had become after a few seconds of silence:

"That... truth... you can really tell when you hit the f***ing nose right there. Hit the f***ing point on the nose, he gets defensive, right there, because it's true. Holy moly."

Greek continued to instigate the former Dallas Fuel member by pointing at how the latter was paying more attention to the fans present in the Twitch chat rather than their conversation. The situation returned to normal a few minutes later.

Dimitri also took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Felix's recent streamer tier list:

Dimitri @Greekgodx I’m sorry but @xQc rated me a B tier streamer and @loltyler1 the face of twitch. I never seen a more delusional streamer tier list. I’m sorry but @xQc rated me a B tier streamer and @loltyler1 the face of twitch. I never seen a more delusional streamer tier list.

Fans react to the streamers' tussle

Fans provided a wide variety of reactions on the Canadian streamer's Twitch chat. While some fans laughed at the whole ordeal, others wanted Greekgodx to stop acting weird in the conversation. Several fans stated that Greek was simply trolling Felix on-call.

Twitch chat reacts to the streamer's conversation (Image via xQc/Twitch chat)

Both streamers are known to be good pals, and the incident can be shrugged off as a minor tussle between two friends. Felix continued with his stream as both streamers began talking about other subjects.

