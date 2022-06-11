Twitch streamer Macaiyla reveals reason for recent Twitch ban

Twitch streamer Macaiyla has been unbanned on Twitch seven days after being handed a third suspension on the livestreaming platform. She provided the reason for her recent embargo after the automated Twitter account, StreamerBans, confirmed her status.

Right after her ban, the streaming community began speculating about the reason. Many felt that the internet personality said some controversial things while staying in South Korea with her boyfriend Tyler1.

However, a few hours later, Macaiyla clarified that she was not banned for ranting about her month-long South Korean stay, but it was for something else. The content creator also stated that she would provide a reason for her third ban after a week.

Macaiyla @macaiyla My ban is 2 weeks. I will appeal it of course. It was hateful conduct towards a group and NO it was not Koreans/Asians. I am still shocked at the reasoning. If I can, I will talk about it after my suspension. Lets just say, a lot of you will be surprised…Who asked though 🤨 My ban is 2 weeks. I will appeal it of course. It was hateful conduct towards a group and NO it was not Koreans/Asians. I am still shocked at the reasoning. If I can, I will talk about it after my suspension. Lets just say, a lot of you will be surprised…Who asked though 🤨

Macaiyla reveals she was banned for criticizing British people

Earlier today, the Missouri native provided more context towards her recent week-long Twitch ban and revealed that she was banned for seemingly berating the Brits while solving a British vocabulary quiz on Merrian-Webster.

Macaiyla @macaiyla StreamerBans @StreamerBans Twitch Partner "Macaiyla" (



streamerbans.com/user/macaiyla

#twitch #unban #partner Twitch Partner "Macaiyla" ( @macawcaw123 ) has been unbanned after 1 week, 2 minutes and 33 seconds! #twitch partner ✅ Twitch Partner "Macaiyla" (@macawcaw123) has been unbanned after 1 week, 2 minutes and 33 seconds! ✅streamerbans.com/user/macaiyla#twitch #unban #partner #twitchpartner 💩 I was linked a British vocab quiz on Merriam-Webster. After finishing the quiz, I proceeded to cal British people disgusting sounding re*ards. I continued on a rant about how I do not want to hear British people talk ever again. That is why I was banned. Apologies British folks. twitter.com/streamerbans/s… I was linked a British vocab quiz on Merriam-Webster. After finishing the quiz, I proceeded to cal British people disgusting sounding re*ards. I continued on a rant about how I do not want to hear British people talk ever again. That is why I was banned. Apologies British folks. twitter.com/streamerbans/s…

The online star regretted her actions and apologized for her insensitive words. She added another tweet that someone at Twitch headquarters might have wanted her to be removed from the platform as she made fun of religion by calling it a cult.

Macaiyla @macaiyla And no I am actually not kidding. I think someone there might’ve just wanted me banned. They said as a small “side note” that I made fun of Christians (saying they’re cult like and disgusting) on the topic of abortion. Just ban me for that then, not British “slander” lol. Oh well And no I am actually not kidding. I think someone there might’ve just wanted me banned. They said as a small “side note” that I made fun of Christians (saying they’re cult like and disgusting) on the topic of abortion. Just ban me for that then, not British “slander” lol. Oh well

Fans react to streamer's revelation

The content creator's tweet had more than 80 fans providing their take on the subject matter. Twitch streamer JustaMinx made a light-hearted, banter-filled comment.

Popular League of Legends streamer Gross Gore was also present in the reply section of the conversation thread.

Some fans felt Macaiyla's statements were not wrong.

D @Drahirt @macaiyla LMAO I was there, you were going pretty hard at the brits but honestly was banter @macaiyla LMAO I was there, you were going pretty hard at the brits but honestly was banter

Fans were happy to hear the streamer was returning after a week on Twitch.

The update was one of the trending posts on the streamer-focused subreddit, r/LivestreamFail. Fans' reactions were mainly opposed to those on Twitter, and several fans stated that she deserved the suspension.

Redditors were amazed to see how casually Macaiyla was passing negative comments about a person's nationality.

Fans on Reddit contemplated what the streamer would've done if she wasn't closely associated with one of the most famous personalities on Twitch.

Some streaming community members claimed that she does not have to face the real consequences due to her connections.

Macaiyla is a popular variety gaming content creator who began streaming on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform in 2019. She has played a broad genre of games like League of Legends, God of War, Elden Ring, Apex Legends, and Dead By Daylight on her Twitch channel.

