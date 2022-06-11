Twitch streamer Macaiyla reveals reason for recent Twitch ban

Twitch streamer Macaiyla has been unbanned on Twitch seven days after being handed a third suspension on the livestreaming platform. She provided the reason for her recent embargo after the automated Twitter account, StreamerBans, confirmed her status.
Right after her ban, the streaming community began speculating about the reason. Many felt that the internet personality said some controversial things while staying in South Korea with her boyfriend Tyler1.
However, a few hours later, Macaiyla clarified that she was not banned for ranting about her month-long South Korean stay, but it was for something else. The content creator also stated that she would provide a reason for her third ban after a week.
Macaiyla reveals she was banned for criticizing British people
Earlier today, the Missouri native provided more context towards her recent week-long Twitch ban and revealed that she was banned for seemingly berating the Brits while solving a British vocabulary quiz on Merrian-Webster.
The online star regretted her actions and apologized for her insensitive words. She added another tweet that someone at Twitch headquarters might have wanted her to be removed from the platform as she made fun of religion by calling it a cult.
Fans react to streamer's revelation
The content creator's tweet had more than 80 fans providing their take on the subject matter. Twitch streamer JustaMinx made a light-hearted, banter-filled comment.
Popular League of Legends streamer Gross Gore was also present in the reply section of the conversation thread.
Some fans felt Macaiyla's statements were not wrong.
Fans were happy to hear the streamer was returning after a week on Twitch.
The update was one of the trending posts on the streamer-focused subreddit, r/LivestreamFail. Fans' reactions were mainly opposed to those on Twitter, and several fans stated that she deserved the suspension.
Redditors were amazed to see how casually Macaiyla was passing negative comments about a person's nationality.
Fans on Reddit contemplated what the streamer would've done if she wasn't closely associated with one of the most famous personalities on Twitch.
Some streaming community members claimed that she does not have to face the real consequences due to her connections.
Macaiyla is a popular variety gaming content creator who began streaming on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform in 2019. She has played a broad genre of games like League of Legends, God of War, Elden Ring, Apex Legends, and Dead By Daylight on her Twitch channel.