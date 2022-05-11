Watch: Twitch streamer Distortion2 sets a Rune Level 1 speed run world record for Elden Ring

Twitch streamer and famous speed runner Distortion2 set a new world record for Elden Ring earlier today by beating the game in two hours and four minutes. Distortion2 was playing with and mastering various techniques and mechanics present in-game to set numerous speed run records.

In his most recent feat, he beat the current world record by 10 seconds, leaving him with only 15 minutes to submit his record.

Distortion2 set out to accomplish the "All Remembrance" feat at Rune Level 1, wherein he had to kill most of the major bosses in the game and collect their souls.

In the eighth hour of his most recent livestream, Distortion2 successfully killed the final boss of the game. As soon as he killed Elden Beast, the Twitch content creator exclaimed:

"Oh my f***ing god, dude! We did it!"

Distortion2 was unable to contain his excitement, as was the case with the fans present in the Twitch chat, who showered the streamer with gifted subscriptions and a plethora of wholesome messages.

The Twitch streamer continued to celebrate his feat by joyfully repeating:

"Oh my god!"

In the background, Distortion2's partner revealed that she had been watching his speed run on her stream and was glad to see him achieve such a huge goal. Distortion2 replied, saying:

"Nice! I got to submit this s**t quick!"

Timestamp: 08:12:15

His partner reiterated:

"Yeah, you have two more minutes. You have 15 minutes!"

The speed runner calmed himself down in order to complete some final formalities required to submit the speed run. As he was quitting the game for the last time to showcase his final in-game time, Distortion2 celebrated by pondering over his victory:

"Oh my god, I cannot believe it dude. The final run! Why does this happen to me everytime! 2:04! I beat it by 10 seconds! Oh my god, how? How do I manage this? How the f**k did I manage this one? Holy s**t."

The speed runner continued to celebrate with his fans for a few more minutes before submitting his record during the same stream.

Reddit reacts to Distortion2's incredible speed run

Fans on Reddit were stunned to see how perfectly the Twitch streamer managed to set a speed run record. Many of them referred to him as a "god gamer."

Fans wanted to know who scored the second position.

Twitch streamer Distortion2 is one of the most famous speed-running personalities on the platform and is known for beating the Soulsborne genre with unique and amazing techniques.

He was one of the first people in the gaming world to beat the highly acclaimed FromSoftware title in under seven minutes, using a special technique called "The Zip" in the Any Unrestricted Speed run category.

Exactly a month later, the Twitch streamer set another world record, but this time he did it without using any glitches or special speed running techniques.

